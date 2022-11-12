Fascination table tennis beats injury for coach Parham | Sport





Although a knee injury suffocated his dream of becoming world class, coach Dale Parham remains fascinated by table tennis. Parham is committed to arming young people with the right tech tools early on, and he’s thrilled when his students begin to master the skills he once struggled with. The former Kingston College (KC) and Jamaica player switched lanes in 2005. “I tore my ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) and from then on I was unable to perform certain technical skills in the sport, and after realizing that I just couldn’t do certain movements anymore, I realized that if I doing these things it would be impossible for me to become a really good player and that was my ultimate goal, to become a world class player,” he recalls after his trip to Guyana as one of the Jamaica coaches at the Caribbean Region Mini and Pre-cadet Championships. Once a high jumper in KC’s famous purple and white, he felt the need for more technical knowledge early in his playing career. “Even if you’re strong and fast and fast, if you don’t learn the technical aspects of the sport, you don’t have a chance to become a good player,” he said on Monday. “So I decided, if I can’t achieve my ultimate goal as a player, I decided to start coaching and I’m going to help kids learn the game in the right way early on. ‘ said Parham. Level 2 coach Associated with his playing experience, Parham Dale is an International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Level 2 coach. “I made a bit of history in the Level 2 course by scoring a perfect 100 percent. That was the first from this region,” he said with an even tone of his performance in 2016. Since then, he started his Skills Unlimited Table Tennis Academy in 2018. His work there gives him great satisfaction. “When I see my kids getting these things, I teach them from a young age, yeah man, it’s a joy, it’s a pleasure and every day I look forward to training every day,” he said with a jump in his voice. Among his students is Logan Royes who was a member of Jamaica’s ten medal team in Guyana. It was a first overseas trip for Royes and his teammates. “I thought when they were out for the first time, in a new environment for them, they performed much better than expected,” said coach Parham. Now 41, Parham’s fascination with the game has not diminished. “There’s something about the bouncing ball and the spin and how you can manipulate the ball to make the ball move through the air. There’s something about it. I can’t put my finger on it, but there’s something about the spin and just being able to move the ball and make the ball do different things on the table,” he said in amazement, adding his comments. “I can’t find that one word to describe it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/sports/20221111/table-tennis-fascination-beats-injury-coach-parham The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos