Sports
Azeem Rafiq leaves UK after opposition over Yorkshire County cricket scandal
Former cricketer Azeem Rafiq is leaving the UK this weekend with his family after backlash over his claims of institutional racism in sport.
Rafiq, 31, was ten years old when he was brought from Pakistan to the UK by his family to start a new life over concerns for their safety.
But the father-of-two says he must now pack up his home in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, and leave the country for the protection of his family.
He said: “Twenty-one years ago, my father picked us up and moved us because his business partner was kidnapped and burned. Twenty-one years later, deja vu and I must pick up my family and leave for safety. reasons. That breaks me.”
Rafiq, 31, caused a game-wide scandal after he went public with claims he suffered institutional racism while a player at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club.
Almost a year ago he testified to a parliamentary committeein which he said his experiences had made him suicidal.
The revelations led to a wave of layoffs in Yorkshire and a report concluding that racism in cricket was “deep-rooted”.
Rafiq said in the wake of his allegations that he was bombarded with abuse on social media and in person, but the issues had escalated and led to threats against his family.
“I was away from home a few months ago and my parents’ house got circled late at night [by someone] with what appeared to be a weapon in their hand and to this day nothing has happened to it,” he said.
“That really started to heighten my fears. There have been attacks — verbal attacks, social media — and it’s gotten to the point where I’ve had to make the decision to take my family out of the country.”
He added: “For the past two years I have put the matter at the center of my life and I will continue to do so, just in a different way. I have to protect my family and take a little bit of warmth.”
The move comes after Rafiq himself was sanctioned after anti-Semitic messages which he had written years earlier appeared online.
Additional allegations have been made against him about anti-Semitism and bullying.
But Rafiq denied the allegations.
He added: “I never thought it would be easy, but I didn’t think I would have to deal with such a coordinated campaign of lies.
“Certain sections of the press planned to go after me and know full well that some of the things they print aren’t true. It’s been hard. But all they’re doing is scaring away anyone who wants to talk about their experiences.”
Rafiq praised Yorkshire for taking the lead in trying to change cricket culture but said progress has been slow.
“At this stage, it would be hard for me to sit here — almost a year later — and say things have gone as well as they should have been.”
He declined to reveal where he would be moving to but said he would return to the UK at intervals to continue his campaign for change in the sport.
And despite the tumult of the past 12 months, Rafiq said he would do the same again.
“I think the price of not speaking out was much higher than the price of speaking out,” he said.
“It’s hard and sometimes I feel like I have to endure my family more than they deserve, but I look at it and my dad said to me, ‘You’ve done more’ [by speaking out] than all the runs of cricket could’.
“Eventually, at some point in your life, you have to look past your nose and things have to change.”
|
