Sports
From court to courtroom? Padel and tennis at war over hostile takeover | Tennis
It is one of the world’s fastest growing sports, a cross between tennis and squash enjoyed by Andy Murray, Jrgen Klopp and thousands of others across the UK. But the future of padel may soon be fought over not just on the court but in court after the sports board accused the International Tennis Federation (ITF) of attempting a hostile takeover.
The Guardian can reveal that the International Padel Federation (FIP) filed a case against the ITF in the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday, amid allegations that tennis is attempting a hostile attempt to take over the board of padel without the permission from FIP or its members.
It comes as the ITF prepares to vote at Monday’s AGM in Glasgow on a proposal to expand its scope to develop and govern padel on behalf of its members.
Invented in Mexico in the 1960s, Padel has grown rapidly in recent years and has become one of the most popular participation sports in Spain, Sweden, Argentina and Italy. Great Britain is also catching up fast with over 89,000 active players. There are also rival professional tours, and the sport is also lobbying for inclusion in the Olympics.
However, the popularity of padels has also sparked the interest of the ITF, who want to give it a broader role in tennis.
The ITF’s AGM agenda reads:: After including padel in its scope, the ITF would have the mandate of the ITF members to act as the global governing body with the overall objectives of harmonizing sports rules, promoting the growth and development of padel, promoting the interests of padels and promoting its integrity and reputation.
However, FIP chairman Luigi Carraro has told the ITF that such a move would be a serious violation of the Olympic Charter.
Throughout the sport’s existence, the ITF has never been involved in padel and there is no legal, constitutional, practical or other basis for it to play a role in the sport’s administrative affairs, Carraro added in a letter, which has been seen by the Guardian, this week.
It goes without saying that FIP is willing to take immediate and firm action if the ITF takes any action that affects FIP’s legal rights, it adds.
ITF’s actions would also be a serious violation of the principles of the Olympic Charter and IOC [International Olympic Committee] Code of Ethics, which makes clear that sport must be able to function autonomously and must refrain from acts or statements that could tarnish or in any way damage the image of a rival federation.
An ITF spokesperson said: More than 100 members of the ITF’s National Tennis Association already lead or actively contribute to the development of padel tennis around the world and much of the growth of the sport is taking place in tennis clubs, given the crossover and the ability to share infrastructure, including players, coaches, officials and facilities.
As a result, the ITF has been asked by its members to consider how we can support them in Padel’s global development and they will vote on this at our AGM. Should the National Societies vote for us to play a role, the ITF would work to make progress in partnership with existing stakeholders, including FIP and other tour organisers.
