Rain could affect England v Pakistan T20 World Cup final with rules changed and trophies sharing possible | Cricket News

The T20 World Cup could be shared for the first time in its history with rain threatening to ruin the England v Pakistan final in Melbourne this weekend.

England are looking to win the tournament for the first time since 2010 by beating India by 10 wickets in Thursday’s semi-final in Adelaide, while Pakistan are looking to repeat their 2009 triumph after beating New Zealand by seven wickets in their last-four. clash in Sydney a day earlier.

However, both sides can still hold the trophy if bad weather prevents at least one 10-over-a-side match on Sunday or Monday’s reserve day.

There is currently a 95 percent chance of rain on Sunday between 15 and 25 mm and a 95 percent chance of rain on Monday between five and 10 mm.

The organizers have added an extra two hours to playing time on the reserve day, should the need arise, with seven hours and 10 minutes now available on Monday.

The final is scheduled to start on Sunday at 8am UK time and if play starts but is then interrupted due to rain, play will resume from that point on Monday rather than resumed again.

If the reserve day is needed, the game will start at 4am UK time, although Monday’s bleak forecast raises the prospect of joint winners.

Rain has already washed out three games at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in this tournament – England vs Australia, Afghanistan vs New Zealand and Afghanistan vs Ireland – while Ireland’s win over England at the venue was affected by rain.

Melbourne does have a rooftop venue – Marvel Stadium in the Docklands area – but there’s no chance the International Cricket Council will move the game.

The tournament terms and conditions also state that “every effort” will be made to complete the final on Sunday, even if that results in a shortened match.

A minimum of five overs-a-side was required to form a match in the group stage, but that is increased to 10 for the knockout stage.

England opener Alex Hales, who hit an unbeaten 86 from 47 balls in his side’s win over India, said: “I have one eye on [the forecast] and it looks like an inch of rain, but you never know. Fingers crossed.”

Sky Sports Cricket Expert and former England captain Nasser Hussain said: “I think five overs would make it a complete and utter lottery – 10 overs is a bit more sensible.

“Whoever is chasing needs to be a bit more engaged. England could have changed their line-up against Ireland but didn’t and when it started to rain they lost.

“It’s an evening to get excited about. You don’t want to lose a World Cup final on net run-rate.”

