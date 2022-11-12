Sports
Jiri Lehecka sinks Dominic Stricker, reaches Milan final | ATP tour
Jiri Lehecka took the biggest win of his season on Friday when he passed Swiss lefty Dominic Stricker 4-1, 4-3(4), 2-4, 4-1 to reach the championship game at the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan.
The 21-year-old, who went 2-1 on the round-robin stage, produced a stunning shotmaking display at the Allianz Cloud, timing his bases perfectly to pull Stricker around.
Today I think everything went the way I wanted, Lehecka said. Me and my team talked about this game yesterday and today and the plan was to just relax on the pitch and enjoy it as much as possible. Dominic played unbelievably here, so I’m very happy with my win.
The Czech fired 21 winners and stepped inside the baseline at every opportunity, effectively closing the net to efficiently win points throughout the 82-minute clash. With the coaching rule during the match, Lehecka was in regular contact with Michal Navratil, who helped him lead his attack to victory.
Lehecka will face third-seeded Briton Jack Draper or fourth-seeded American Brandon Nakashima in the final on Saturday night. The fifth seed played against Nakashima during the round-robin stage, falling in straight sets.
You might also like: Coach Navratil: Hardworking Lehecka Ready for the Top
The Czech started the season at number 141 in the Pepperstone ATP ranking. However, he competes in Milan at number 74 after a breakthrough year in which he reached the semi-finals in Rotterdam and won an ATP Challenger Tour trophy in Liberec.
Stricker has had five Top 40 wins this season, including a win against Lorenzo Musetti, the world number 23, in Milan. The 20-year-old, who won two ATP Challenger Tour titles this year, shot through the Red Group to set a perfect 3-0 record.
© Peter Staples/ATP Tour
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/lehecka-stricker-milan-2022-friday
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jiri Lehecka sinks Dominic Stricker, reaches Milan final | ATP tour
- ‘One person’ is not tired of this war. Zelensky appeals to Putin
- Joe Biden urges Xi Jinping to curb North Korea’s worst ‘tendencies’
- Senate Republicans call for TikTok ban: ‘Major threat to U.S. national security’
- James Corden says ‘he would love to visit India for Bollywood Carpool Karaoke’
- Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for just $20
- Nadine Dorries hates people who say she loves Boris Johnson
- UK GDP Bits Retain Current GBP Bid
- A new British pub is coming to Hollywood this month
- Rain could affect England v Pakistan T20 World Cup final with rules changed and trophies sharing possible | Cricket News
- BioInteractions Celebrates 30th Anniversary
- Magnitude 7.3 earthquake puts Tonga on tsunami alert; Waves observed in Samoa | world News