Brave Stacey wins World Cup silver in Spain – British Para Table Tennis





Commonwealth champion Joshua Stacey fought bravely against world number one Laurens Devos but had to settle for silver after a 3-1 defeat in the Men’s Class 9 final at the World Para Table Tennis Championships in Andalusia. Beating Devos is the Para table tennis equivalent of climbing Everest. The 22-year-old Belgian has not lost a singles class 9 men’s singles since 2015 and is the reigning world, Paralympic and European champion. The pair had already met twice before and Devos won in three sets and when the Belgian took the first two sets 11-6 11-1, he seemed on his way to a comfortable 3-0 victory. But Stacey fought back great, taking an 8-3 lead in the third set and holding his nerves as Devos equalized 8-8 to make it 14-12. Devos then showed why he is the number one in the world by taking the fourth set 11-6 to keep his title, but Stacey showed that he will be a worthy opponent for the Belgian in next year’s European Championships and in Paris 2024. It was obviously good to get back into it and win that tight set, said a despondent Stacey. I felt that in the third set I was a little more comfortable with the kind of quality he can play with and the kind of things he can do with a table tennis ball. He dominates the class for a reason and I think it showed in that game. There are definitely positives to take from. I’ve obviously taken him a little closer and I’m sure I’ll be chasing him for the next two years leading up to Paris. I think I will be the one who bites him and ideally I will be on top in Paris. The young Welshman is a fierce competitor and despite winning silver in singles and doubles at his first World Championships, he was far from satisfied with his tournament. If I’m honest, I’m not happy with two silver medals, he said, but losses like this fully motivate an athlete and I think it will do that for me in the next two years leading up to Paris. I think I’ll use it more as motivation rather than settle for that silver and I’ll try to push as hard as I can to make sure the next one is a gold.

