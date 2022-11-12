Sports
Huge India T20I overhaul likely after catastrophic half-loss: Sources
The Indian cricket team’s campaign at the ICC T20 World Cup ended on Thursday with a humiliating 10-wicket loss to England in the semi-final. The wait for an ICC title for India continues as the team last won a global trophy in 2013, when it won the ICC Champions Trophy under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. The Indian team has recently come under a lot of criticism for its approach in T20 cricket and the management’s decision to stick to its old way of working has not yielded any results.
Sources in the BCCI have informed NDTV that India’s Board of Control for Cricket is set to make changes over the next two years to trigger a massive overhaul for the next T20 World Cup, which will be held in America in 2024. take place.
It has also been learned that several senior players, including Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami, will not be part of the schedule of things in the shortest format for long.
The ICC World Cup in Australia could also be the end of the road for veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik in T20Is, as he too is not part of the long-term plan according to the sources.
promoted
Experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who also had an average outing in Australia, is part of the upcoming series in New Zealand, but questions remain about the T20 careers of senior players like him, captain Rohit Sharma, opener KL Rahul and star batter Virat Kohli.
Looks like at least a major overhaul is expected in the T20 lineup as there is an urgent need to change the way India approaches the format, which looks outdated as of now.
Topics mentioned in this article
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/t20-world-cup-2022/big-overhaul-expected-in-indias-t20i-set-up-ahead-of-next-t20-world-cup-bcci-source-3510909
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Huge India T20I overhaul likely after catastrophic half-loss: Sources
- Donald Trump Says He ‘Sent In The FBI’ To Stop Ron DeSantis From Losing The Election
- Batman actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66
- Tsunami warning lifted after 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit Tonga
- China pledges to support central state-owned enterprises in issuing science and technology innovation bonds
- A visit inside the multi-crore house of Mouni Roy [Video]
- Brave Stacey wins World Cup silver in Spain – British Para Table Tennis
- Google Pixel 8 Pro suddenly becomes the ultimate Android phone
- “Thicker and rounder” women were refused entry to the Hollywood bar; the rant goes viral on social media
- The UK is preparing for a two-year recession after the economy contracted again
- Adventures in the Metaverse: Part 1 – Horizon World
- A red wave of criticism descends on Donald Trump after midterm losses