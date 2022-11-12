Huge India T20I overhaul likely after catastrophic half-loss: Sources

The Indian cricket team’s campaign at the ICC T20 World Cup ended on Thursday with a humiliating 10-wicket loss to England in the semi-final. The wait for an ICC title for India continues as the team last won a global trophy in 2013, when it won the ICC Champions Trophy under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. The Indian team has recently come under a lot of criticism for its approach in T20 cricket and the management’s decision to stick to its old way of working has not yielded any results.

Sources in the BCCI have informed NDTV that India’s Board of Control for Cricket is set to make changes over the next two years to trigger a massive overhaul for the next T20 World Cup, which will be held in America in 2024. take place.

It has also been learned that several senior players, including Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami, will not be part of the schedule of things in the shortest format for long.

The ICC World Cup in Australia could also be the end of the road for veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik in T20Is, as he too is not part of the long-term plan according to the sources.

promoted

Experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who also had an average outing in Australia, is part of the upcoming series in New Zealand, but questions remain about the T20 careers of senior players like him, captain Rohit Sharma, opener KL Rahul and star batter Virat Kohli.

Looks like at least a major overhaul is expected in the T20 lineup as there is an urgent need to change the way India approaches the format, which looks outdated as of now.