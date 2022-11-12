Stark County High School Football Scores





Six high school soccer teams have reached the third round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs, including a pair of Stark County Division II heavyweights Lake and Massillon. Those two are playing tonight, along with Garaway. Saturday’s games feature Canton South, Indian Valley and West Branch. All matches start at 7:00 PM. Check back here all Friday and Saturday night for the latest results. Don’t miss any of our recent coverage, here’s some of it: An overview of this week’s playoff games, the regional stats leaders for 13 weeks, who we picked to win this week, the latest FridayNight Ohio power poll, the latest Associated Press state poll and the latest OHSAA computer ratings. Friday OHSAA football playoff scores Division II, Region 7 Massillon 42, Big Walnut 21, FINAL

Lake 16, Westerville South 7, FINAL Division V, Region 17 Lake County Perry 27, Garaway 17, FINALE OHSAA Football Playoff Scores:Follow the high school soccer action in Northeast Ohio live as Akron teams push forward Federal football:Lake’s Will Butler and Dan DeGeorge lead 2022 All-Federal League football honors Saturday OHSAA football play-off schedule Division IV, Region 13 No. 1 West Branch (11-1) vs. 13 bags (7-4)

No. 7 Canton South (9-3) vs.6 Jefferson Area (9-3) Division IV, Region 15 No. 4. Indian Valley (9-3) vs. No. 9 Col. Ready (8-3) College Football Recruitment:College Football Recruitment: Finding Power 5s Ardell Banks, Kent State Offers Alliance Area QBs Stark County Football:‘Step Up and Fill Their Shoes’: Lake Blue Streaks Defense Fights Injuries, Disrupts Enemies Looking Back at Weeks 1-12 of Ohio High School Football Miss any of our previous coverage this season, here it is: Ohio High School Football:Greater Canton High School Football Regional Quarter Final Scores – See Who Won in Week 12 Ohio High School Football:Ohio high school football OHSAA playoff first round scores for Greater Canton on Friday Ohio High School Football:Week 10 Stark County High School Football Scores, Box Scores, Standings See Who Won Ohio High School Football:Greater Canton High School Football Scores, Week 9 Standings See Who Won Friday Ohio High School Football:Stark County High School Football Scoreboard, Box Scores, Standings See What Happened In Week 8 Ohio High School Football:Stark County High School Soccer Scoreboard, Box Scores, Standings See What Happened in Week 7 Ohio High School Football:Stark County High School Football Scoreboard, Box Scores, Standings See What Happened In Week 6 Ohio High School Football:Stark County High School Soccer Scoreboard, Box Scores, Standings See What Happened in Week 5 Ohio High School Football:Stark County High School Football Scoreboard, Box Scores See What Happened in Week 4 Ohio High School Football:Stark County High School Football Scoreboard, Box Scores See What Happened in Week 3 Ohio High School Football:Stark County High School Football Scoreboard, Box Scores See What Happened in Week 2 Ohio High School Football:High school football scoreboard, box scores, story links see what happened in week 1 Stark County Football Season Preview:What you need to know for the 2022 high school football season

