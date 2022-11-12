Novak Djokovic hunts for cherry on top in Turin | ATP tour

Novak Djokovic, a four-time touring champion in 2022, is eager to round out his year with a flourish in the Nitto ATP Finals.

[It would be] a perfect ending [to the season], Djokovic told ATP Media on Friday. The icing on the cake, sure, but it’s a long way. It’s been a long week.”

The Serb is excited about the challenge of taking on seven of the best ATP Tours in Turin as he prays to match Roger Federers’ record of six Nitto ATP Finals crowns.

You have to play against the best players in the world [here]said Djokovic. You have to play pretty much everyone in this tournament at least once, so I’m looking forward to it. I’ve had experience many times in this tournament, in this format, and hopefully that can serve me in a good way.

The prestigious season finale is a unique stop on the ATP Tour, both on and off the field. The round-robin format guarantees every player a minimum of three matches in Turin, while Djokovic was also impressed by the buzz that overtook the Italian city as eight of the world’s best players gather to compete in the Pala Alpitour.

Today is a really beautiful day and it is very nice to see that many people are on the streets to welcome us to this beautiful city of Turin, where the [Nitto ATP Finals] was first hosted last year, the Serb said. This is where we’ll have it for five years, and I think it’s a great setting, a really beautiful arena.

[There was] a great turnout last year [We are] feel really welcome and feel like we are treated in a special way. It’s a great thing for each of us individually, but I think also for this event, for tennis, which has been a popular sport in this country [and] this city also for quite a few years. It’s really nice to see that there is attention around players.

There is a hype around this tournament. It’s the last week of the year in the Tour, it’s kind of the last sprint, if you like, for all of us. From the very first match you have an extra high intensity, so each of us tries to prepare as best as possible, but also to enjoy these few days before the tournament starts.





Djokovic kicks off his campaign with a third tour-level meeting in five weeks against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Despite his win in both of his recent clashes with the Greek, the seventh seed is more than aware of the magnitude of his opening task in Red Group.

I played against him in the last two tournaments I played, in the final in Astana and the semi-final in Paris, said Djokovic. Both matches were quite close, especially the one in Paris. I know that I expect a tough game without a doubt.

Still, Djokovic, the owner of a 37-7 tour record this season, is feeling confident as he chases his first Nitto ATP Finals crown since 2015.

I don’t feel like I’m as young as the other guys [and] It’s been a while since my first participation in the [Nitto ATP Finals], but I’ve been in good shape, I think, said the 34-year-old. Especially in the last four or five months. Ive won Wimbledon and most of the tournaments Ive had indoors prior to the World Tour final.

I am motivated and looking forward to a challenge. I think the intensity will be very high, from the blocks I have to concentrate like I’m playing finals. Every match will run like this.