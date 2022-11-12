Big 1st Half Lifts Penn State Field Hockey to Victory Over Louisville in 1st Round of NCAA Tournament | Penn State Sports News

Penn State took revenge on Friday.

For the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament, the Blues and Whites headed to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to face Louisville.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Cardinals 5-0 to move Penn State to the second round of the tournament.

The Cardinals were one of only two teams to beat Blue & White in the regular season, and after this defeat, Blue & White wanted to take revenge.

The game started with Penn State taking control of the ball. Within the first minute of the game, junior striker Sophia Gladieux was already shooting for the Nittany Lions.

As the first period progressed, it became clear that both teams were looking to recover from recent losses. Both teams lost their first and only games in their conference championships.

Towards the end of the first period there was a stoppage on the field. The ball went across the field continuously and the fouls by both teams struggled to find the back of the net.

However, with just over two minutes left in the game, graduate student midfielder Anna Simon scored the first goal of the game.

Then, with only 15 seconds left in the first quarter, Louisville’s Emilia Kaczmarczyk hesitated to pass the ball to a teammate. After waiting a second too long, Nittany Lion Gladieux ran to the Cardinal and stole the ball from under her.

Gladieux sprinted across the field and scored the second goal for Penn State with six seconds left in the first period.

Continuing the momentum from the previous quarter, the Blues scored another goal from senior striker Jemma Punch in the second minute, following a penalty corner from senior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie.

Then again, out of nowhere, Gladieux scored one more time for the team, making the score 4–0 at halftime.

After these two goals for Penn State within the first six minutes of the second quarter, the score remained at a stalemate.

Towards the end of the second period, the Cardinals made several shots, but all were saved by senior goalkeeper Brie Barraco.

The majority of the third had a few shots made by Penn State, but it was clear that both teams had lost some momentum. This loss of energy is not uncommon for the Nittany Lions and is still being worked on.

Blauw-Wit made it 5-0 after Simon scored a buzzer beater for the team from a penalty corner by Allessie at the end of the period.

The fourth quarter followed in terms of energy, with no goals scored for either team. However, Penn States’ dominance over the ball and Barracos’ strength as goaltending contributed to the first round victory of the tournament.

With this win, the Blues and Whites advance to the quarterfinals on Sunday where they face UAlbany. The Great Danes defeated Michigan in their first game of the tournament, so this matchup will put the Nittany Lions to the test.

