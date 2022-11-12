Pickleball is a resounding success in Rockwall





November 11 Pickleball, which began in 1965 as a childhood backyard game in Washington, has become so popular that it attracted more than 1,400 players and more than 5,000 spectators to a tournament in Rockwall. The Oasis Pickleball Club off Highway 205 was the place to be for the Baird Wealth Management Texas Open last weekend, where professional and amateur players competed on 42 courts designed specifically for pickleball. The event also included food trucks, vendors, and entertainment areas for kids. “I had this tennis facility in 2014 and I made the decision to convert these courts to pickleball because you see the momentum,” said Darren Rack, owner of the Oasis. Pickleball has been named the fastest growing sport in the US with over 4.8 million players, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association. “It’s a very inclusive sport,” Rack said. Players of all ages and abilities from nearly 20 states competed in the tournament from Wednesday through Sunday. Some players made the trek to Rockwall from Washington State, California, Arizona, Utah, Wyoming, and Brooklyn, New York, among others. Teens competed as well as players in the age bracket of 70 and older. Local players from Rockwall and Greenville were also on the entry list. The players used paddles to hit a ball of durable molded material with evenly spaced holes on courts the size of a double badminton court. The sport is similar to tennis, badminton and table tennis with volleys and forehands and backhands. Pickleball fans could watch the action in the stands brought in for the championship game, and some games were broadcast live on YouTube. Pickleball has also aired on CBS, Fox, ESPN and the Tennis Channel. Among the spectators watching the tournament were Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, and former professional basketball player and commentator Rick Barry. The Oasis has more pickleball courts than any facility in Texas. Story continues “I think we’re all proud of what we’ve developed,” Rack says. “It’s been a team effort between us and the pickleball ambassadors. They basically told me if I build it, they’ll come.” Some of the best players in the world competed, including Ben Johns, who ranked first in the men’s open singles on the Professional Pickleball Association’s professional tour, plus Riley Newman, who ranked fourth. Anna Leigh Waters, who just turned 15, is number 1 on the PPA’s women’s pro tour. She won the women’s open pro doubles event at the Oasis with her mother Leigh Waters as her partner and the mixed doubles event with Ben Johns as her partner. Johns and his brother Collin Johns, a former professional tennis player, won 13-11, 7-11, 11-2, 11-9 against Newman and Matt Wright’s team in men’s doubles. Anna Leigh Waters defeated Lea Jansen 11-4, 11-2 in the women’s singles final, although she played with an injured knee. Tyson McGuffin won the men’s singles final in a tough match against Ben Johns, 11-8, 11-9. The Oasis was the venue for local tournaments in 2022 and will continue to be busy in 2023. “We have 15 more events planned for 2023,” Rack said.

