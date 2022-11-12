T20 World Cup: Teammates had to calm an emotional India captain Rohit Sharma in the dressing room after England defeat





Not only laundry Captain Rohit Sharma seen in tears in the team’s dugout after India’s crushing ten-wicket defeat to England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup, he was unable to control his emotions later in the dressing room, The Indian Express has learned. Some of his teammates had to calm him down. India head coach Rahul Dravid then gave a short speech, after which Rohit also addressed the team.

The team had played good cricket and everyone was proud of the hard work put into it, Dravid is said to have said. Rohit initially had no words. He thanked everyone and also thought the team had played good cricket over the past three weeks. Some team members said they had never seen Rohit so down, even after many defeats before. The players were busy sorting their luggage when another message came in late at night to the team’s Whatsapp group. Everyone was asked to gather for a small meeting before heading back home to India or continuing on for the New Zealand tour. The team management thanked everyone, including the two reserve bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur, who poured their hearts into the nets. Everyone hugged each other. It was an emotional end to the team’s journey into the T20 World Cup. The fact that they missed the bus again in the knockouts of a multinational tournament despite having all the resources has hurt them a lot. And after India led their group with four wins in five matches, India is back to square one. Rohit Sharma in tears after India’s loss to England. (Screen letter/Hotstar) Their ICC trophy board has been empty for nearly a decade since their Champions Trophy victory in 2013. It was felt that Rohit would be the man to end the title drought after MS Dhoni. After all, he had delivered five titles for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), so he could probably do it with the India team too. But neither could he beat the dismal recent record of the teams in ICC knockout matches, his personal performance was also below par in this T20 World Cup as he could only score half a century against the Netherlands. It was a challenging tournament for the team, with the conditions on the Australian terrain presenting several challenges. They were outplayed by England in the semi-final and their bowlers had no answer. Rohit knows this could be his last T20 World Cup for India. He was part of the Indian team that took the inaugural World T20 title in 2007 and 15 years later, he hoped to pick up the trophy again. But it wasn’t supposed to be. Meanwhile, the BCCI has decided to send VVS Laxman as coach of the India team for the New Zealand tour. The support staff will consist of Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Sairaj Bahutule. Along with Dravid, the current support staff of bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, fielding coach T Dilip and batting coach Vikram Rathour have all been given a rest. The team was unable to obtain tickets on the same flight. They will fly in batches from Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne. Rohit and KL Rahul will be the last to leave Down Under. In New Zealand, Hardik Pandya will lead the T20Is while Shikhar Dhawan will lead the ODI stage with Rohit, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, along with a few others, outfitted for the tour. Pandya also led India for the Ireland T20Is in June.

