Sports
Men’s Tennis Takes Four Wins on Day One of Bonita Bay Classic
BONITA SPRINGS, Florida. The FGCU men’s tennis team first played in southwest Florida this fall when they kicked off the Bonita Bay Classic. Playing a combination of players from Nebraska and Virginia Tech, the Eagles took a few wins in both singles and doubles.
“I felt Nebraska performed very well today and that’s why they were able to attack us,” said head coach CJ Weber. “It was a great day of competition for our boys. Hopefully we learn and grow and try to get harder. Tomorrow will be another day to compete. But what a great tournament this is. We are so grateful to Bonita Bay to support this event huge! It’s such a special tournament and we’re very happy and privileged to be able to bring college tennis to such a great club in our backyard!”
in singles, Magnus Johnson (Naples, Florida) settled Nebraska’s Calvin Mueller when the #123 player in the country defeated the Cornhusker 7-6(4), 6-1.
Guglielmo Stefanacci (Prato, Italy) also took a singles win when he defeated Nebraska’s Nic Weidenhorn in a 10-point tiebreak in the third set, 10-3, after splitting the first two sets.
In the doubles, Stefanacci teamed up with Eric Oncins (Orlando, Florida) to take down Rudi Christiansen and Shunya Maruyama of Nebraska, 7-6 (5) while Randy Wilson (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) and Max Damm (Bradenton, Florida) defeated Calvin Mueller and Lars Johann, also from Nebraska, 6-4.
The Eagles return to court tomorrow to face Virginia Tech individuals before closing out the weekend against Memphis on Sunday.
Singles results
#123 Magnus Johnson (FGCU) secure. Calvin Mueller (Nebraska), 7-6 (4), 6-1
Lars Johann (Nebraska) beats. Marcelo Sepulveda (FGCU)6-3, 6-3
Shumya Maruyama (Nebraska) defeats. Randy Wilson (FGCU)5-7, 6-3, 10-4
Guglielmo Stefanacci (FGCU) secure. Nic Weidenhorn (Nebraska), 6-1, 6-7 (5), 10-3
Rudy Christiansen (Nebraska) beats. Eric Oncins (FGCU)6-4, 6-3
Will Gleason (Nebraska) beats. Max Damm (FGCU)6-2, 6-0
Matt Harper (Virginia Tech) beats. Carter Bradford (FGCU)6-0, 6-1
Doubles results
Gleason/Wiedenhorn, Nebraska. Johnson/Sepulveda (FGCU)6-3
Wilson/Damm (FGCU) secure. Mueller/Johann (Nebraska), 6-4
Oncins/Stefanacci (FGCU) secure. Maruyam/Christiansen (Nebraska), 7-6 (5)
Ariza/Thompson (Virginia Tech) beats. Lopez/Bradford (FGCU), 7-6 (3)
Follow the Eagles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @FGCU_MTen and online at www.FGCUAthletics.com for full coverage of FGCU men’s tennis. You can also sign up to receive news about FGCUmen’s tennis or other programs straight to your inbox by visiting www.fgcuathletics.com/email.
CJ WEBER
FGCU is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the YearCJ Weber, who has coached 32 ASUN All-Conference rosters since joining the Green and Blue in 2011. In his 12th year, Weber has amassed an overall record of 123-95 (.564) and a record of 51-19 (.729) in ASUN play. In 2014-15, Weber led the Eagles to their first-ever ASUN Championship and first-ever ASUN Regular Season title after a program-best 17 wins. In his third season, Weber led Jordi Vives to a No. 35 national ranking, a 14-game undefeated run and the round of 32 in the 2014 NCAA tournament — the program’s first appearance. The Eagles completed a perfect ASUN regular season in both 2015 and 2016, finishing with conference titles and a Coach of the Year honor for Weber. FGCU again won the 2017 ASUN Championship and made its second NCAA appearance. The Eagles returned to the mountaintop by claiming the 2019 regular season and tournament championships. Weber earned his third ASUN Coach of the Year honors, leading the Greens and Blues to their third trip to the NCAA tournament. In 2022, Weber led the Eagles to another regular-season ASUN title, reaching #65 in the ITA ranking, the highest in the program’s history.
EAGLE CAMPAIGN
IT NEEDS A TEAMto achieve our latest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and conditioning, as well as departmental needs in expanding and improving facilities, as well as mentorship and leadership training for trainers and staff. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence.Join our team andpledge your gift todayto help the Eagles of tomorrow!
#FEEDFGCU
FGCUAthletics sponsors events in November and April to benefit the FGCUCampus Food Pantry (www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), FGCUAthletics’ charity. For more information, including how you can contribute, please visitwww.fgcu.edu/foodpantryand use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness.
ABOUT FGCU
FGCU teams have collectively won an incredible 93 regular league and tournament titles in just 15 seasons at the Division I level. Additionally, in just 11 seasons in which they qualified for DI postseason, the Eagles have had a combined 45 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. In 2022, the men’s golf team became the first program to widely earn a seat in the NCAA tournament. Eight FGCU programs have achieved a top 25 nationally in their respective sports – including Women’s Basketball (No. 20, 2021-22), Beach Volleyball (No. 20, 2022), and both Men’s Soccer (2018, 2019) and Women’s Soccer (2018) and four of the most recent. In 2016-17, the Green and Blue took a division best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 nationally, for several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018/19, the Eagles had an ASUN and the top seven teams from the state of Florida earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic progress in their sports. FGCU also collectively achieved a record 3.50 GPA in the classroom in the fall 2020 semester, outperforming the general university undergraduate population for 26 consecutive semesters. In the past five semesters (Fall 2019, Spring 2022), another milestone was reached as all 15 programs achieved a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also put in a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017—and were recognized as one of two runner-up winners for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.
|
Sources
2/ https://fgcuathletics.com/news/2022/11/11/mens-tennis-picks-up-four-wins-on-day-one-of-bonita-bay-classic.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- List: entertainment lineup for the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival
- Men’s Tennis Takes Four Wins on Day One of Bonita Bay Classic
- ASEAN Summit; Jokowi calls for an end to violence in Myanmar
- ARway Corp. now trades internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE:E65)
- 6 Easy Ways to Access Your Google Account Settings on Android
- McKayla Maroney shows off provocative new dress in viral photos
- See what a CNN reporter saw after Russia evacuated Ukraine’s capital
- Strong attacks on Trump from Rupert Murdoch’s media
- Exclusive TV Internship Next in Hollywood Journey for Former Ann Arbor Student
- Featured High School Playoff Games for November 11
- Pawan Kalyan meets PM Modi after eight years – The New Indian Express
- Actor Tom Hardy shot a movie in Cincinnati and trained in Jiu-Jitsu while doing it