Men’s Tennis Takes Four Wins on Day One of Bonita Bay Classic

BONITA SPRINGS, Florida. The FGCU men’s tennis team first played in southwest Florida this fall when they kicked off the Bonita Bay Classic. Playing a combination of players from Nebraska and Virginia Tech, the Eagles took a few wins in both singles and doubles.

“I felt Nebraska performed very well today and that’s why they were able to attack us,” said head coach CJ Weber . “It was a great day of competition for our boys. Hopefully we learn and grow and try to get harder. Tomorrow will be another day to compete. But what a great tournament this is. We are so grateful to Bonita Bay to support this event huge! It’s such a special tournament and we’re very happy and privileged to be able to bring college tennis to such a great club in our backyard!”

in singles, Magnus Johnson (Naples, Florida) settled Nebraska’s Calvin Mueller when the #123 player in the country defeated the Cornhusker 7-6(4), 6-1.

Guglielmo Stefanacci (Prato, Italy) also took a singles win when he defeated Nebraska’s Nic Weidenhorn in a 10-point tiebreak in the third set, 10-3, after splitting the first two sets.

In the doubles, Stefanacci teamed up with Eric Oncins (Orlando, Florida) to take down Rudi Christiansen and Shunya Maruyama of Nebraska, 7-6 (5) while Randy Wilson (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) and Max Damm (Bradenton, Florida) defeated Calvin Mueller and Lars Johann, also from Nebraska, 6-4.

The Eagles return to court tomorrow to face Virginia Tech individuals before closing out the weekend against Memphis on Sunday.

Singles results

#123 Magnus Johnson (FGCU) secure. Calvin Mueller (Nebraska), 7-6 (4), 6-1

Lars Johann (Nebraska) beats. Marcelo Sepulveda (FGCU)6-3, 6-3

Shumya Maruyama (Nebraska) defeats. Randy Wilson (FGCU)5-7, 6-3, 10-4

Guglielmo Stefanacci (FGCU) secure. Nic Weidenhorn (Nebraska), 6-1, 6-7 (5), 10-3

Rudy Christiansen (Nebraska) beats. Eric Oncins (FGCU)6-4, 6-3

Will Gleason (Nebraska) beats. Max Damm (FGCU)6-2, 6-0

Matt Harper (Virginia Tech) beats. Carter Bradford (FGCU)6-0, 6-1

Doubles results

Gleason/Wiedenhorn, Nebraska. Johnson/Sepulveda (FGCU)6-3

Wilson/Damm (FGCU) secure. Mueller/Johann (Nebraska), 6-4

Oncins/Stefanacci (FGCU) secure. Maruyam/Christiansen (Nebraska), 7-6 (5)

Ariza/Thompson (Virginia Tech) beats. Lopez/Bradford (FGCU), 7-6 (3)

CJ WEBER

FGCU is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the YearCJ Weber, who has coached 32 ASUN All-Conference rosters since joining the Green and Blue in 2011. In his 12th year, Weber has amassed an overall record of 123-95 (.564) and a record of 51-19 (.729) in ASUN play. In 2014-15, Weber led the Eagles to their first-ever ASUN Championship and first-ever ASUN Regular Season title after a program-best 17 wins. In his third season, Weber led Jordi Vives to a No. 35 national ranking, a 14-game undefeated run and the round of 32 in the 2014 NCAA tournament — the program’s first appearance. The Eagles completed a perfect ASUN regular season in both 2015 and 2016, finishing with conference titles and a Coach of the Year honor for Weber. FGCU again won the 2017 ASUN Championship and made its second NCAA appearance. The Eagles returned to the mountaintop by claiming the 2019 regular season and tournament championships. Weber earned his third ASUN Coach of the Year honors, leading the Greens and Blues to their third trip to the NCAA tournament. In 2022, Weber led the Eagles to another regular-season ASUN title, reaching #65 in the ITA ranking, the highest in the program’s history.

EAGLE CAMPAIGN

IT NEEDS A TEAMto achieve our latest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and conditioning, as well as departmental needs in expanding and improving facilities, as well as mentorship and leadership training for trainers and staff. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence.Join our team andpledge your gift todayto help the Eagles of tomorrow!

#FEEDFGCU

FGCUAthletics sponsors events in November and April to benefit the FGCUCampus Food Pantry (www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), FGCUAthletics’ charity. For more information, including how you can contribute, please visitwww.fgcu.edu/foodpantryand use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness.

ABOUT FGCU

FGCU teams have collectively won an incredible 93 regular league and tournament titles in just 15 seasons at the Division I level. Additionally, in just 11 seasons in which they qualified for DI postseason, the Eagles have had a combined 45 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. In 2022, the men’s golf team became the first program to widely earn a seat in the NCAA tournament. Eight FGCU programs have achieved a top 25 nationally in their respective sports – including Women’s Basketball (No. 20, 2021-22), Beach Volleyball (No. 20, 2022), and both Men’s Soccer (2018, 2019) and Women’s Soccer (2018) and four of the most recent. In 2016-17, the Green and Blue took a division best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 nationally, for several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018/19, the Eagles had an ASUN and the top seven teams from the state of Florida earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic progress in their sports. FGCU also collectively achieved a record 3.50 GPA in the classroom in the fall 2020 semester, outperforming the general university undergraduate population for 26 consecutive semesters. In the past five semesters (Fall 2019, Spring 2022), another milestone was reached as all 15 programs achieved a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also put in a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017—and were recognized as one of two runner-up winners for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.