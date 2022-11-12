Field Hockey: Rapid Recap: Northwestern 2, Miami 1 Field Hockey: Rapid Recap: Northwestern 2, Miami 1

The 2021 national champions are still on the hunt.

In its first post-season game at Evanston in program history, Northwestern defeated Miami (OH) 2-1 to secure its trip to the NCAA second round on Sunday. After a neck-and-neck first half, the Wildcats (18-4, 5-3 Big Ten) dominated the third quarter, beating the RedHawks for the second time in two weeks.

Here are some takeaways from Friday’s game at Lakeside Field.

Competitive first half leads to goalless halftime

Things got off to a slow start when the Cats and RedHawks last met. Neither program scored in the first quarter and a lonely NU goal in the second gave it a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Friday’s storyline was similar. The schedules were especially well coordinated in the first half, with Miami taking seven shots off the Cats’ six and both goalkeepers scoring four saves.

Despite the score, the Cats looked competitive from the start. Junior midfielder Maddie Zimmer took possession early and fired across the field, but nothing came of it. Senior midfielder Peyton Halsey was particularly dynamic, scoring four shots and moving effortlessly on the attack. But it wasn’t enough to start NU’s attack in the first half of 30 minutes.

As the Cats’ attack fought to break through, their defenses remained strong. Junior goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz was a brick wall, scoring four saves and the overall defense also got a save. She was dynamic from penalty corners and kept the RedHawks scoreless despite three penalty opportunities.

Cats switch in the second half, but so does Miami

NOW loves a good second half comeback.

Going into Friday’s game, the Cats had defeated their opponents 35-13 in the final 30 minutes of the game. This trend continued on Friday, when NU came out swinging in the third quarter. The Cats dominated possession and watched at ease as they raced across the field, weaving past defenders.

This energy was the key to NU’s first goal of the game. After an electric first half, Halsey finally managed to get on the board. Halsey was awarded a penalty stroke and delivered a powerful shot that reached the bottom right corner of the goal, leaving the Cats at 1-0 about halfway through the third quarter – the culmination of what appeared to be an unstoppable offensive effort.

But the RedHawks answered with an own goal in the fourth quarter to make it 1-1. Despite offensive looks and receiving several corners, NU was unable to convert and score again during regulation.

There’s just something about NOW and freefield hockey.

Between the regular season and the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament, the Cats have appeared in six overtimes. Friday’s game made it seven.

In the first overtime there was a lot of back and forth, although NU mainly dominated possession. Zimmer led the Cats’ attack, driving the ball into the field and looking for opportunities. But few came out, with NU not being able to convert, even when attempting a penalty corner.

Skubisz kept himself strong in defense and came up with a big save early in the first overtime. Other than that shot, little happened in the Redhawks’ attack during the period.

Knotted at 1-1, the Cats and Miami went overtime. The second period was a similar affair, with a missed NU corner and a handful of offensive looks for each team. Unable to take advantage of three straight corners to close out the second extra period, the match went into a shootout.

The shootout wasn’t easy either. It initially looked like the Cats and RedHawks each scored three goals at the end of the penalty shootout. However, a lengthy review revealed that Miami hadn’t quite scored on its last shot. With that decision, the RedHawks went packing — and the Cats advance to the NCAA quarterfinals.

