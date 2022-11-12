Sports
Field Hockey: Rapid Recap: Northwestern 2, Miami 1 Field Hockey: Rapid Recap: Northwestern 2, Miami 1
The 2021 national champions are still on the hunt.
In its first post-season game at Evanston in program history, Northwestern defeated Miami (OH) 2-1 to secure its trip to the NCAA second round on Sunday. After a neck-and-neck first half, the Wildcats (18-4, 5-3 Big Ten) dominated the third quarter, beating the RedHawks for the second time in two weeks.
Here are some takeaways from Friday’s game at Lakeside Field.
- Competitive first half leads to goalless halftime
Things got off to a slow start when the Cats and RedHawks last met. Neither program scored in the first quarter and a lonely NU goal in the second gave it a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Friday’s storyline was similar. The schedules were especially well coordinated in the first half, with Miami taking seven shots off the Cats’ six and both goalkeepers scoring four saves.
Despite the score, the Cats looked competitive from the start. Junior midfielder Maddie Zimmer took possession early and fired across the field, but nothing came of it. Senior midfielder Peyton Halsey was particularly dynamic, scoring four shots and moving effortlessly on the attack. But it wasn’t enough to start NU’s attack in the first half of 30 minutes.
As the Cats’ attack fought to break through, their defenses remained strong. Junior goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz was a brick wall, scoring four saves and the overall defense also got a save. She was dynamic from penalty corners and kept the RedHawks scoreless despite three penalty opportunities.
- Cats switch in the second half, but so does Miami
NOW loves a good second half comeback.
Going into Friday’s game, the Cats had defeated their opponents 35-13 in the final 30 minutes of the game. This trend continued on Friday, when NU came out swinging in the third quarter. The Cats dominated possession and watched at ease as they raced across the field, weaving past defenders.
This energy was the key to NU’s first goal of the game. After an electric first half, Halsey finally managed to get on the board. Halsey was awarded a penalty stroke and delivered a powerful shot that reached the bottom right corner of the goal, leaving the Cats at 1-0 about halfway through the third quarter – the culmination of what appeared to be an unstoppable offensive effort.
But the RedHawks answered with an own goal in the fourth quarter to make it 1-1. Despite offensive looks and receiving several corners, NU was unable to convert and score again during regulation.
There’s just something about NOW and freefield hockey.
Between the regular season and the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament, the Cats have appeared in six overtimes. Friday’s game made it seven.
In the first overtime there was a lot of back and forth, although NU mainly dominated possession. Zimmer led the Cats’ attack, driving the ball into the field and looking for opportunities. But few came out, with NU not being able to convert, even when attempting a penalty corner.
Skubisz kept himself strong in defense and came up with a big save early in the first overtime. Other than that shot, little happened in the Redhawks’ attack during the period.
Knotted at 1-1, the Cats and Miami went overtime. The second period was a similar affair, with a missed NU corner and a handful of offensive looks for each team. Unable to take advantage of three straight corners to close out the second extra period, the match went into a shootout.
The shootout wasn’t easy either. It initially looked like the Cats and RedHawks each scored three goals at the end of the penalty shootout. However, a lengthy review revealed that Miami hadn’t quite scored on its last shot. With that decision, the RedHawks went packing — and the Cats advance to the NCAA quarterfinals.
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @charvarnes11
Related stories:
— Field Hockey: Final Four Tied: Northwestern Beats No. 2 Iowa to Advance to NCAA Semifinals
— Quick Recap: Northwestern 2, Liberty 0
— Field Hockey: Northwestern rules out Liberty 2-0 for program’s first championship
|
Sources
2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2022/11/11/sports/field-hockey-rapid-recap-northwestern-2-miami-1/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Field Hockey: Rapid Recap: Northwestern 2, Miami 1 Field Hockey: Rapid Recap: Northwestern 2, Miami 1
- How to export google sheet as excel/CSV and overwrite existing file – Stack Overflow
- Biden seeks to build ‘floor’ with Xi Jinping at G20 meeting as US blocks solar shipments over slave labor issues in Xinjiang
- The Weird But True Story Of How Timex Watches Came Back Into Fashion
- Monica, O My Darling: Relax, Bollywood is doing great; you’re not looking in the right places
- Google Meet comes to Samsung smart TVs with new UI
- Security tightened at Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore amid threats: Reports
- Big Ben redoes its bong, five years and $95 million later
- List: entertainment lineup for the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival
- Men’s Tennis Takes Four Wins on Day One of Bonita Bay Classic
- ASEAN Summit; Jokowi calls for an end to violence in Myanmar
- ARway Corp. now trades internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE:E65)