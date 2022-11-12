Example, prediction for Seminoles vs. Syracuse Orange

Early in the fourth quarter against Clemson last month, Syracuse looked set for an all-ages season.

The then No. 14 Orange led 6-0 for the first time since 1987. They held a 21-10 lead over another talented Tiger team, appearing in the College Football Playoff in six of their last seven seasons.

But since Clemson made a late comeback in that October 22 game, winning 27-21, Syracuse has not recovered. The Orange squad quickly dropped out of the rankings and lost the next two games to Notre Dame (41-24) and Pittsburgh (19-9).

No. 23 Florida State (6-3, 4-3 ACC) certainly looks set to be in a prime position to lose Syracuse (6-3, 3-2) for the fourth time in a row when it comes to the JMA Wireless at 8 p.m. Saturday. Dome is coming (TV: ACC network).

The Seminoles were seven-point betting favorites Friday morning, per Bet Online.

For Orange to have a chance to break their three-game losing slip, starting quarterback Garrett Shrader must be available. The Mississippi state transfer has yet to play a game since he suffered a lower body injury against the Irish on October 29.

Whether Shrader will play Saturday remains publicly unknown.

So, how is this game likely to unfold? Why would FSU win, and why would Syracuse come out with the win? Below is a breakdown of those scenarios, along with a score prediction.

Why FSU will win

Even if Shrader plays, there’s no guarantee he’ll look like his usual self.

Check out how Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke performed against FSU when he played last Saturday through his shoulder injury. He struggled before aggravating the injury again and leaving the game permanently, which ended with the Hurricanes falling 45-3.

And without Shrader, Syracuse was a drastically different team. His replacement, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, failed in his two action games. Orange started him against the Panthers and they got only 145 yards in total.

The rising Seminole defense could also cause problems. After taking a number of injuries to start the season, the group finally returned to full health early this month. Their last two opponents, Georgia Tech and Miami, combined averaged 226 yards against them.

On offense, FSU was able to gain success against a Syracuse defense that has faltered in recent weeks. The Orange has averaged 233.3 rushing yards in the last three games, falling from number 11 to number 62 nationally in that period.

The Seminoles come in at number 17 in hasty offense (211.8 yards per game) and have reached at least 200 yards on the ground in each of their last four games. They have not eclipsed more than 200 rushing yards in five consecutive games since 1995.

Why Syracuse will win

Maybe with a week off Shrader gave him enough time to be 100% on this game.

A healthy Shrader helped Syracuse nearly beat FSU last season, totaling 287 yards and four touchdowns (three rushes, one passing) in a 33-30 loss.

With the way Shrader has taken a step forward this season, he would likely be a threat again. Shrader ranks 13th in FBS quarterback in the Pro Football Focus overall ranking (88.8), 21st in passing efficiency (157.6) and 21st in rushing yards (373). ).

Then there’s sophomore running back Sean Tucker (155 carry, 777 yards, 7 TDs; 34 catches, 251 yards, 2 TDs), who had one of his nine hasty 100-yard performances against the Seminoles last season. He produced 102 yards on 24 attempts.

It’s also worth noting that FSU has been dubious against the run all season. The Seminoles were number 85 nationally in the run defense before facing two disastrous fouls at Georgia Tech and Miami helped them improve to number 69.

In the defense, the Orange has stumbled against the line lately, but is strong in practically every other area.

They come in at number 14 nationally in pass-efficiency defense (average 114.58 rating allowed), number 15 in total defense (306.9 yards allowed per game), and number 15 in scoring defense (18.4 points allowed ​per game).

Perhaps Syracuse could force FSU to score field goals instead of touchdowns and self-inflicted fouls in the red zone. Until they scored on all six of their red zone chances against the Hurricanes, the Seminoles were ranked No. 104 in the red zone conversion rate (76.3%). They now come in at number 92.

Forecast

This game can go two ways.

Either Shrader is relatively healthy and this game is a little close, or he remains injured and FSU wins by at least multiple touchdowns.

Assuming Shrader plays, Syracuse is still no match. The Seminoles are playing their best football and have too much firepower offensively, facing an Orange defense that has been stumbling in recent weeks.

Final score: Florida State 34, Syracuse 20.

GAME INFORMATION

Who:No. 23FSU (6-3, 4-3ACC) vs Syracuse (6-3, 3-2)

When where:Saturday, 8 p.m.; JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

Television/radio:ACC Network/94.9 FM

Live game updates:www.tallahassee.com; @CarterKarels on Twitter; @Ehsan_Kassim on Twitter;@JimHenryTALLY

