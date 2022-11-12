Sports
Blue Chip Jelani Sarr signs with men’s tennis – University of South Carolina Athletics
Columbia, SC South Carolina Men’s Tennis Head Coach Josh Coffee announced the signing of Blue Chip recruit Jelani Sarri to the squad. Sarr, a product of the Van Der Meer Tennis Academy, will join the Gamecocks in January. Sarr is the country’s No. 10 recruit in the class of 2023 and is the No. 1 recruit in the state of Georgia.
This is a big one for Gamecock Nation! said Gofi. From the first moments we met Jelani and his family, we could tell he has the level and competitive spirit needed to be part of our Gamecock family. We can’t wait to get started with him in the spring.
Sarr finished the 2020 season as No. 1760 in the ITF Junior rankings and worked his way up to No. 312 by the end of 2021. The Savannah, Georgia native continued to rise in the ranking in 2022 and is currently ranked No. 119. He has a career-high Juniors ranking of No. 88, achieved in July this year.
In 2021 Sarr won the singles titles at both the J5 in Honfleur and the J5 in San Diego. So far in 2022 Sarr has won the singles titles at both the J3 in San Jose and the J3 in Coral Gables. Sarr also competed in both the Junior Championships in Wilmbledon and the US Open Junior Championships this year.
Sarr has a current UTR of 12.81 and is the No. 16 Junior in the US and No. 93 Junior in the world.
For the latest information on men’s tennis in South Carolina, keep following GamecocksOnline.com or the team on social media (@GamecockMTennis).
|
Sources
