Michigan Hockey vs. Notre Dame Preview





The #2-ranked Michigan Wolverines will hit the road for the second consecutive weekend for two games. This time they head to South Bend to take on the number 16-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Last year, our lady gave the Wolverines problems with his defensive style and opportunistic attack. The Irish helped Michigan deny the regular-season Big Ten title and were the only team to win the Wolverines in 2021, and they did so twice. However, Michigan finally took revenge on Notre Dame in the Big Ten Tournament with a 2-1 victory in the semi-finals before claiming the tournament championship This year, Notre Dame is struggling to start the season. Currently, the Irish are 4-4-2 with just one win in their last five games but are unbeaten at home. The average record is very fitting as, on paper, Notre Dame is in the middle of the table nationally in terms of goals scored and goals allowed. The latter is surprising given the Irish defense-to-attack mentality. In the net, Ryan Bischel is one of the best goalkeepers in the Big Ten with a save rate of 93.2%. Bischel is further aided by his defenders’ willingness to block shots, a tactic reminiscent of last year’s team that disrupted the Wolverines’ attack flow. On the offensive end, however, the Irish are in a slump. In four of the last five games, Notre Dame has scored one goal or less, and will try to break this habit at home. Notre Dames’ offense is well balanced, with eight players racking up four points this season and forward Ryder Rolston leading the team with nine. Rolston was exceptionally good against Michigan. As a sophomore, Rolston scored his first goal of his career and his first multi-goal game against the Wolverines last season. If one Notre Dame player is going to make a difference this weekend, it’s Rolston. Keys to the game This is an opportunity to create momentum for the Wolverines. Michigan is 1-1 in conference play and a sweep against an average Notre Dame team would help propel this team for next weekend’s heavyweight showdown in Ann Arbor against Minnesota.

Limit 50/50 play in the neutral zone. Notre Dame needs mistakes to score enough to win this series. If Michigan can play conservatively in the neutral zone, it will be difficult for the Irish to take advantage of strange rushes and breakaways.

Puck owns. If the Irish want to block 20 shots per game, let them feel it. If Michigan can control the puck on the forecheck, the Irish defense will wear out and open scoring opportunities for Michigan’s mighty offense more easily.

Prepare Portillo. Goalkeeper Erick Portillo returns this weekend after being sick a week ago and missing the series against Penn State. It is important that he makes a few simple saves to start the game to restore his rhythm and feel.

Finish, finish, finish. The Wolverines have taken a two-goal lead three times in their last four games. Michigan has proven the old saying that a two-goal lead is the worst lead in hockey. Especially on the road it is imperative to emphatically exclude opponents. Game 1 When: Friday, 7.30 p.m. Where: South Bend, Indiana, Compton Family Ice Arena How to watch: Peacock How to listen: Varsity Podcast Network Game 2 When: Saturday, 6 p.m. Where: South Bend, Indiana, Compton Family Ice Arena How to watch: Peacock How to listen: Varsity Podcast Network

