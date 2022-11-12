Sports
Tunbridge Wells’ Will Bayley beats Jean-Paul Montanus to gold at World Para Table Tennis Championships, while Minster’s Ross Wilson takes bronze
Will Bayley of Tunbridge Wells produced a brilliant performance to take gold at the World Para Table Tennis Championships in Andalucia.
Bayley, who competed in the Men’s 7 singles class, defeated European Champion and World No. 2 Jean-Paul Montanus of the Netherlands 3-0 – a result all the sweeter after losing to the Dutchman in the final of the European Championship in 2013 and 2015 .
Minster’s Ross Wilson, meanwhile, was defeated in his class 8 semi-final and will take bronze.
I was so focused, said Bayley, who recaptured the title he won in 2014. I just knew that when you play against someone like JP you have to be on top form and at your best, so I knew I had to be fully focused in every point to win and that was probably one of my best performances.
“I had to make it a tactical battle to have a chance against him and I was tactically good today.”
Montanus took the first three points, but after that it was all Bayley. He took the first set 11-6 and the second 11-7 with clever play that either produced winners or made mistakes from an increasingly frustrated opponent.
At 5-3 in the third, the Dutch coach called a timeout, but it didn’t stop Bayley’s momentum and a backhand error by Montanus gave him four match points. He only needed one and as a forehand from the Dutchman flew long, Bayley held up his arms triumphantly before sharing a hug with his sporting opponent.
Being World Champion again means everything to me,” added Bayley. “I train really hard and work hard every day – everyone does – and everyone who knows me knows that I love this sport.
“It means everything to me – more than just table tennis, it’s about my way of thinking and my attitude. It’s about inspiring people – my children for example – to never give up on your dream and that means a lot to me. This lets see if you work hard, never give up and believe in yourself, you can achieve anything.”
After overcoming a serious knee injury in Tokyo last year and taking silver, Bayley stated he would be coming back to try to recapture his Paralympic title in Paris and has not lost a singles game since.
I have to take it step by step, he said. I have the European Championships next year – that’s a big one and there are so many good players. My first match here was probably my hardest match against [the] No. 20 in the world, so anything can happen. But I just feel like I have a good all round game and I’m ready to take on anyone in Paris.
Minster’s Wilson was thwarted in his men’s class 8 world title defense after a decisive defeat to French world champion and Paralympic team medalist Thomas Bouvais.
Wilson, four-set winner of the silver medalist at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, Andras Csonka in the quarterfinals, opened with an 11-5 win in the first set and led 7-5 in the second when the French coach scored a time shouted out.
Bouvais won the set 12-10, but Wilson took the third 11-4. Bouvais came back to take the fourth 11-7 and match points for both players were saved until Wilson sent a long backhand at 15-14 behind.
“Maybe today just wasn’t my day,” he said. “I did my best and that’s all you can do.
“I’m really disappointed at the moment because of course I want more and I felt like I played well the last few rounds. It was just one of those games where you do a few things wrong and then you’re in a big fight and maybe I should have done better at 2-1.
“I know a bronze achievement is a good achievement and I’m proud of that, but in the end it wasn’t what I wanted.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kentonline.co.uk/tunbridge-wells/sport/one-of-my-best-performances-276975/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tunbridge Wells’ Will Bayley beats Jean-Paul Montanus to gold at World Para Table Tennis Championships, while Minster’s Ross Wilson takes bronze
- Saudi Wealth Fund raises $610 million in stock market sale
- The world must not descend into a new cold war
- Actor Alec Baldwin alleges wrongdoing against ‘Rust’ film crew members in lawsuit
- Government believes in speed and scale, unlike previous regimes, says PM Modi
- Shah Rukh Khan shares photos as Deepika completes 15 fabulous years in Bollywood | Bollywood
- Halton School Board says it cannot impose a dress code on teachers
- Michigan Hockey vs. Notre Dame Preview
- Imran Khan regrets failing to uphold the rule of law
- Dempsey: ‘Disenchanted’ is an escape from dark films | Entertainment
- A retest of the June lows is still possible after the rally
- Reform UK, founded by Nigel Farage, achieves highest turnout