Tunbridge Wells’ Will Bayley beats Jean-Paul Montanus to gold at World Para Table Tennis Championships, while Minster’s Ross Wilson takes bronze

Will Bayley of Tunbridge Wells produced a brilliant performance to take gold at the World Para Table Tennis Championships in Andalucia.

Bayley, who competed in the Men’s 7 singles class, defeated European Champion and World No. 2 Jean-Paul Montanus of the Netherlands 3-0 – a result all the sweeter after losing to the Dutchman in the final of the European Championship in 2013 and 2015 .

Minster’s Ross Wilson, meanwhile, was defeated in his class 8 semi-final and will take bronze.

I was so focused, said Bayley, who recaptured the title he won in 2014. I just knew that when you play against someone like JP you have to be on top form and at your best, so I knew I had to be fully focused in every point to win and that was probably one of my best performances.

“I had to make it a tactical battle to have a chance against him and I was tactically good today.”

Montanus took the first three points, but after that it was all Bayley. He took the first set 11-6 and the second 11-7 with clever play that either produced winners or made mistakes from an increasingly frustrated opponent.

At 5-3 in the third, the Dutch coach called a timeout, but it didn’t stop Bayley’s momentum and a backhand error by Montanus gave him four match points. He only needed one and as a forehand from the Dutchman flew long, Bayley held up his arms triumphantly before sharing a hug with his sporting opponent.

Being World Champion again means everything to me,” added Bayley. “I train really hard and work hard every day – everyone does – and everyone who knows me knows that I love this sport.

“It means everything to me – more than just table tennis, it’s about my way of thinking and my attitude. It’s about inspiring people – my children for example – to never give up on your dream and that means a lot to me. This lets see if you work hard, never give up and believe in yourself, you can achieve anything.”

After overcoming a serious knee injury in Tokyo last year and taking silver, Bayley stated he would be coming back to try to recapture his Paralympic title in Paris and has not lost a singles game since.

I have to take it step by step, he said. I have the European Championships next year – that’s a big one and there are so many good players. My first match here was probably my hardest match against [the] No. 20 in the world, so anything can happen. But I just feel like I have a good all round game and I’m ready to take on anyone in Paris.

Minster’s Wilson was thwarted in his men’s class 8 world title defense after a decisive defeat to French world champion and Paralympic team medalist Thomas Bouvais.

Wilson, four-set winner of the silver medalist at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, Andras Csonka in the quarterfinals, opened with an 11-5 win in the first set and led 7-5 in the second when the French coach scored a time shouted out.

Bouvais won the set 12-10, but Wilson took the third 11-4. Bouvais came back to take the fourth 11-7 and match points for both players were saved until Wilson sent a long backhand at 15-14 behind.

“Maybe today just wasn’t my day,” he said. “I did my best and that’s all you can do.

“I’m really disappointed at the moment because of course I want more and I felt like I played well the last few rounds. It was just one of those games where you do a few things wrong and then you’re in a big fight and maybe I should have done better at 2-1.

“I know a bronze achievement is a good achievement and I’m proud of that, but in the end it wasn’t what I wanted.”