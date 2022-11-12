Men’s tennis adds talented trio for 2023-24 – UK Athletics





LEXINGTON, Ky. University of Kentucky men’s tennis head coach Cedric Kauffmann announced the 2023-24 signings program Friday, naming Matt Rankin, Jack Loutit and Eli Stephenson as three student athletes who will join the defending national runners-up next fall. The trio signed their National Letters of Intent this week as part of the NCAA’s signing period. I’m really excited about this class, said head coach Cedric Kauffman. Matt, Jack and Eli are a very special group of guys. They are talented with a good work ethic and have wonderful families around them who will trust us throughout this process. We look forward to working with them and making them the best student-athletes they can be. With Eli, Jack and Matt, we have three guys that we think have the potential to do something special here in Kentucky, added assistant coach Matt Gordon. These guys are extremely hard workers, have a strong passion for the game and have the character we look for to be successful. We can’t wait to get started with them and are delighted to have them join the BBN. Name: Matt Rankin Residence: Edinburgh, Scotland Secondary school: Kings InterHigh Achieved UK’s #1 (U18) LTA Ranking

ITF Junior career high ranking of No. 68

Currently ranked No. 1382 in ATP Double Rankings

1737 in the current ATP Singles ranking

Participated in junior grand slams (Australian Open, Wimbledon, US Open semifinalist in doubles alongside Loutit)

Represented Team Great Britain in the European Youth Olympic Games and the Winter Cup

Scotland’s five-time representative at the Four Nations Championship

Winner of four singles and seven doubles Junior ITF titles

Winner of three Tennis Europe titles

16U LTA British National Championship winner (double)

Winner of two singles and one doubles titles at the Scottish Junior Indoor Championships

Two-time winner of Tennis Scotlands Junior Player of the Year Award Coach Kaufman: Matt is a powerful player and a hard worker. He will be one of the best serve plus one players in the business. I also like how he plays doubles. He plays with passion, moves a lot at the net and is a great teammate. I can’t wait to work with him. We’re going to put him in a position to make a big impact in Kentucky. He has great goals and we will help him achieve them. Name: Jack Loutit Residence: Auckland, New Zealand Secondary school: Saint Kentigern / Te Kura School 1199 on the ATP ranking

ITF Junior career high ranking of No. 43

ITF Grade 1 winner Thailand

Four ITF singles titles, four doubles titles

Junior US Open Doubles semifinalist (alongside Rankin)

Reached the round of 32 in singles at the Junior US Open

Quarterfinalist Junior Wimbledon doubles

1 ranked player from New Zealand

4 pm and 6 pm New Zealand Nationals winner in 2020 Coach Kaufman: Jack is one of the most talented players in this class. He has already accumulated ATP points and is on the big podium in tennis. He is driven and wants to be one of the best in our sport. He is one of those players who can get into the top 700 of the ATP. A fast lefty with a stylish backhand. We will try to make his forehand and transition world class. Name: Eli Stephenson Residence: Louisville, Ky. Secondary school: St. Xavier Blue Chip Recruit is number 18 in the US

1 ranked player in Kentucky

Two-time Kentucky State Champion

J1 Lexington ITF Semifinals

Finalist Easter Bowl Doubles

492 ITF Ranking Coach Kaufman: Eli is a hidden gem. His coach, Alex Gornet, has done a very good job with him and I think this will make an immediate impact for him. He has a smooth serve move and will be one of the most improved players in the country in his first year. For the latest on UK Mens Tennis, follow the Wildcats Twitter and Instagram at @UKMensTennis.

