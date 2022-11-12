Sports
No. 7 UConn Men’s Hockey Beats No. 9 Providence In A Shootout
no. 7 UConn men’s hockey took a shootout win over the No. 9 Providence Friars courtesy of Samu Salminen, who scored the only goal in the tiebreak. The game will go down as a 1-1 draw, but the Huskies take a valuable extra point towards the Hockey East standings with the shootout win.
Sometimes the game looked more like a brawl than a hockey game as an intense, physical battle for all 60 minutes. The first goal came in the third period when Providence scored a shorthander but UConn even pulled on the power play after Justin Pearson buried a response.
After an uneventful extra time, the two teams went to a shootout to determine the points. The Huskies sent Salminen out first, and the freshman hid the chance that turned out to be the only goal. UConn goalkeeper Logan Terness turned Providence’s first try and the Friars failed to score their last two chances, giving the Huskies the shootout victory.
UConn’s penalty kill excelled with a perfect 7-for-7 night, while the power play was converted into 1-of-5 opportunities, although the shorthanded goal allowed. Terness stopped all but one of the 36 shots he encountered between the pipes.
UConn continued its trend of slow starts, but this time the early struggles lasted the length of the first period. The Huskies had 15 tries in the first 20 minutes, but only three of them made it. UConn’s only chance of note came on their first power play when Matthew Wood snapped a one-timer off the post.
However, the two teams went into deadlock at 0-0 at the first break thanks to UConn’s solid defense and a strong penalty kill. The Huskies survived a few power plays from the Friars and limited the danger around Terness, although the keeper still made big saves when asked.
Most of the action came in the final minutes of the second period. Providence went into the power play at 4:10 PM, but UConn had the best chances during the two minutes. Jake Percival and Ryan Tverberg each stole the puck in the neutral zone and skated in for shorthand breakaways, but both were denied by Providence goalkeeper Philip Svedeback. Shortly after the penalty expired, Tverberg attempted a wrap-around, but Svedeback made a post-to-post save and got his toe on the shot to keep it out.
UConns penalty kill excelled in the middle stanza, keeping the Friars out of the back of the net during the three power plays and limiting the hosts to just three shots on those opportunities. After a lopsided first period, Providence only had a 12-10 lead in shots on target in the second.
In the third period, power plays continued to benefit the team. The Huskies had the advantage at first, and after a few shots, Providence finally cleared the zone. While UConn retrieved the puck, Andrew Lucas lost it on his own blue line, where Chase Yoder picked it up, skated in and beat Terness to give the Friars a 1-0 lead on the short goal.
Shortly after, the Huskies nearly evened the game with a shorty of their own when Tverberg came in on a breakaway, but again, Svedeback sent him away.
After struggling for most of the game, UConn’s power play finally came through. The Huskies took the advantage at 5:10 thanks to an entry alty on Providence. They dominated possession with the extra skater and finally broke through when Pearson pulled in a rebound to make the game 1-1 with 3:46 to go. UConn controlled the final minutes but could not find a late game winner, forcing the game into overtime.
Neither team generated much in the extra period, and the shootout win gave the Huskies two out of three possible points. The two teams will be back in action on Saturday in the XL Center. Puck drop is set at 3:05 PM ET.
