T20 World Cup: Uncertainties, challenges plague Team India’s lineup | Cricket News

TOI looks at why

The men froze again in the semi-finals of a major ICC event

Rohit SharmaMELBOURNE: During the World Cup, there were cracks in the armor that India was trying to cover up.For example, the slow start was offset by heavy reliance on Suryakumar Yadav to provide late momentum.India was also adamant about playing two finger spinners no matter what. The fact that they made it to the semi-finals was a bit of a coincidence: if not for Virat Kohli’s two sixes against Haris Rauf in the 19th over in the Pakistan match and the timely rain break against Bangladesh, India’s World Cup campaign could have been a bleaker story.

All these chinks led to the remarkable unraveling in the semi-final against England.

TOI looks at the problems…

Are seniors like Rohit, Kohli, Bhuvneshwar and Ashwin now misfits in the T20 team?

Basically, the team needs a completely new look a la 2007, the last time they used the . won? World Cup T20 ? The captain’s struggle with the bat was clearly visible. He tried his best to get out of trouble in the Powerplays but was unsuccessful in these circumstances.

Kohli may find it difficult to be included in this group: he is the world’s leading hitter in terms of averages in T20Is since January 1, 2021 (average 60, SR 136.70), up a notch Mohammad Rizwan . Given its consistency, Kohli is the glue that holds India together. But does India need more proactive batters against top three spin? As for Bhuvneshwar, maybe it’s time to look past him.

Coach Rahul Dravicto take: “These guys have done a great job for us. It’s definitely not the right time to talk about stuff like this. We’ll have enough games, enough games if we go on and India will try to prepare for the next World Cup.”

Why was the team management adamant about playing Axar Patel?

It becomes clear that Axar is not a similar replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, as he simply does not have a comparable explosive capacity with the bat as a floater in off conditions. He scored 9 runs from 3 innings. Also with the ball his returns were meager, just three wickets for 115 runs from 13.2 overs (ER 8.62). Axar is of course a better all-round package than Chahal, but was he suitable for Australia? And was there a case for playing a specialist leggie in Adelaide?

Captain Rohit Sharma’s opinion: “Except for that game against the Netherlands, Axar didn’t throw his full quota of his overs just because of the circumstances. We have four sailors throwing their quotas, which means the spinners won’t throw their overs. Guys can have one bad tournament. That doesn’t mean he’s out of shape or incapable of executing plans.”

Dravid’s opinion: “The nature of this format is such that you can fall apart. He made a very good over against Bangladesh just before the rain break.”

Why couldn’t the top order grab the day in Adelaide in the semi-finals?

For the past year or so, India has been discussing their changed batting ethos in the Powerplay: attack more, seize the day, ignore the conventional slow starts that have no place in T20Is. After landing in Australia for this tournament, they found the conditions were tough to give explosive starts all the time and they seemed confused as to which way to go.

In hindsight, perhaps they should have been a little more confident in their new approach, especially in Adelaide in the semi-final against England. India scored 8.67 in the Powerplay between two World Cups, but here their best was a 46/1 against Zimbabwe. They were bad against Pak (31/3 of the first 6), Netherlands (32/1), SA (33/2) and Bangladesh (37/1). In the semi-finals they only made it 38/1. England nailed the Powerplay by racing to 63/0. The game is lost here.

Dravid’s opinion: “When the match started, the guys said the pitch is a bit sticky, a bit slower. We should have been able to get that wicket at 180-185.”

Dravid’s view for the match in Bangladesh: “If conditions dictate the ball scurrying then we can afford to be maybe a little more conservative, keep wickets in hand. It’s about being smart. I don’t think there’s just one way to play T20 cricket play in total condition.”

Why did India say they ‘would have struck first’ in Adelaide after hitting England?

Simply because India has an excellent win rate of 70.83 this year as the first batter in T20Is. However, after seeing how last night’s match in Adelaide against Bangladesh, where it was much easier to hit under lights, India should have been flexible. Is India’s approach to favoring runs on the board in high-pressure knockout games a defensive one?

Dravid’s opinion: “Honestly, we looked at those things. Also runs on the board was something in a semi-final. Maybe it would have been different with an early wicket.”

Has Team India screwed up its own bowling lineup for the tournament?

In the absence of Bumrah, India’s plans went haywire. They leaked runs at death against Pakistan and South Africa and were expensive in the Powerplay in both Adelaide matches (Bangladesh was 60/0 after six).

Dravid’s opinion: “It’s part of our game that we wanted to tackle, to get better at it. Obviously Bums (Bumrah) was one of those guys who had thrown two of those overs. It was heartwarming to see the way on which Arshdeep Singh has developed in recent months.”

Why was Rishabh Pant not sent to take on Adil Rashid in the semi-finals?

It’s a mystery, because days in advance, Pant had prepared himself by tackling Chahal in the nets. It is likely that India instead bet on Hardik Pandya’s ability to fire in big games.

Has Bhuvneshwar crumbled under pressure in the semi-finals?

Pretty much, according to his captain.

Rohit’s opinion: “I thought we hit pretty well at the end to get to that score, but we weren’t good enough with the ball. When Bhuvi bowled his first over, he swung a bit, but not in the right areas. Keeping tight is “something we talked about. But that didn’t happen today and that’s disappointing. When it comes to the knockout phase, it’s about dealing with pressure.”

Should India have different coaches and captains for white-ball formats and tests?

This is a tricky one. Indian cricket has traditionally not dealt well with multiple centers of power. But given England’s success in this department, it might be worth pursuing. If you can have specialized players for formats, why not specialized coaches?

(Statistical data by Rajesh Kumar)