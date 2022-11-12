Live Indiana, Michigan High School Sectional Football Scores, Updates





SOUTH BEND It’s the regional round of the high school soccer playoffs in Indiana and Michigan and four local teams hope to keep their dream of a state championship alive on Friday night. Follow the updated action from these three matches in Mishawaka, New Carlisle and Edwardsburg here. Be sure to hitREFRESHand scroll down to stay tuned for updates. More:South Bend-area high school football playoff previews in Indiana and Michigan CLASS 5A REGIONAL FINAL: Fort Wayne Snider 41, Mishawaka 27 Snider answers quickly to a 41-yard touchdown run from Langston Leavell. Extra point is wide – Snider 41, Mishawaka 27. Mishawaka bounces back on a 17-yard run by Andrew Smith. Two-point conversion failed. Snider 35, Mishawaka 27, 5:36 remaining in the game. Snider recovers from a fumble, and Juarez scores on an 11-yard pass. 35-21 Snider in the third quarter. Juarez 13 pass from Haupert. 28 unanswered points from Snider, the Panthers lead 28-21. Lincoln Firks catches a 25-yard touchdown pass from Luke Haupert. Snider and Mishawaka are late in third at 21. Uriah Buchanan 4-yard TD run brings Snider in 21-14. 8:36 am left in the third quarter. Snider bounces off the deck as Kamari Juarez scores on a 94-yard kickoff return. Mishawaka 21, Snider 7, 3 minutes left in the first half. Brady Fisher 13-yard touchdown run on the QB goalkeeper. Mishawaka leads 21-0 in the first half with 3:15 to go. Chase Gooden’s 1-yard touchdown run caps a 16-play, 93-yard drive for Mishawaka to open the game. Gooden also gets the two-point conversion. 8-0 Cavemen. About to take off in the Princess City. When where:Friday, 7:30pm at Steele Stadium in Mishawaka. Winner plays number 9 Valparaiso (8-3) or number 6 Merrillville (9-2) in semi-state game on Friday, November 18 CLASS 4A REGIONAL FINAL: New Prairie 55, Northridge 7 When where: Friday, 8pm ET at Amzie Field in New Carlisle.

Friday, 8pm ET at Amzie Field in New Carlisle. Series: Northridge leads 4-2. Northridge won 20-14 in the 2021 half state at the last meeting.

Northridge leads 4-2. Northridge won 20-14 in the 2021 half state at the last meeting. Last week: New Prairie defeated Hobart 49-28. … Northridge defeated NorthWood 34-17.

New Prairie defeated Hobart 49-28. … Northridge defeated NorthWood 34-17. Additional points:Winner plays number 9 Columbia City (11-1) or number 7 Kokomo (11-1) in semi-state game on Friday, November 18. DIVISION 4 MICHIGAN REGIONAL FINAL: Edwardsburg 24, Hastings 14 When where:Friday, 7 p.m. at Leo Hoffman Field in Edwardsburg. Winner plays Whitehall (11-0) or Grand Rapids South Christian (12-0) in the state semifinals on Nov. 19.

