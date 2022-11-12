Jeff Parker: Mondays at the Enfield Tennis Academy Album Review





He starts the understated opener 2019-07-08 I with feathery brush swirls, but on the second cut he puts Mondays stride, as a simple ringing pattern builds up into a leisurely rhythmic walk. Thirteen minutes later, the mood breaks. Bellerose hits a few heavy quarter notes on his hi-hat; Butterss leans against a thick bass line; saxophone arpeggios, probably in a loop, float in front of us like rings of smoke lingering in the air. It’s a glorious moment, punctuated by clinking glasses and a distant whoo! so perfectly placed that we become aware not only of the setting, but also of engineer Bryce Gonzales’ smooth turning movements in post-production. Anyone who has heard great improvisation in a bar in the company of both jazz heads and astonished spectators knows this dynamic for some, the music was incidental. Others experienced a revelation. In this familiar situation lies the question of what such ambient jazz means to achieve, whether it wants to occupy the center of our consciousness or lay down in the background. The records of perpetual solos offer an answer. Never screeching, abrasive or aggressive, each performance is nonetheless highly individual. Even as the quartet settles into an extended groove, a spotlight shines on Johnson, Butterss and Parker in turn, steadily illuminating an eternal sense of invention. Their interplay feels almost traditional, suggesting compromises in the bandstand of yesteryear, but the open structure of their jams keeps it unconventional. Mondays works in layers: the metronomic rhythms calm down, but the performers and their quirky expressions provide plenty of material for those interested in hearing young celebrities and veteran vets exchanging ideas within a group. In 2020 Johnson dropped his first record under his own name, the excellent, daringly melodic freedom exercise, while Butterss recently debuted as a bandleader, Activities, is one of the most exciting, undersung jazz releases of 2022. Like Parkers’ early experiments with Tortoise and Chicago Underground, Johnson and Butterss recordings both enjoy electronic textures, and each showcases the other as a collaborator. Mondays catches them as their mature playing styles gain sea legs atop the helm of Parkers guitar. The only song recorded after the pandemic began, closer 2021-04-28 sculpts the ongoing structure of the records, retrospectively shaping the preceding hour of atmosphere. In the middle of the track, Parker’s guitar slows to a yawn; the drums pipe down. After a few minutes of drone, Bellerose slides back into the mix alongside a precisely worded guitar line strummed on the top frets, punctuated by saxophone accents that exclaim with the power of an enthusiastic hype man. Beginning with a murmur, the album ends with an invigorating pronunciation, a passage so articulate it feels truly spoken.

