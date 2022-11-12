After Ganguly, Dhoni: Afridi slam Rohit’s captaincy over ICC trophy drought | Cricket





Team India’s wait to end the ICC trophy drought was extended on Thursday when Rohit Sharma and Co. endured a heavy 10-wicket defeat to England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup. The unit was completely outplayed by Jos Buttler’s men, who chased a stiff goal of 169 runs with four overs to go. India had a slow start and a 50-run contribution from Virat Kohli and a blazing 33-ball 63 helped India get 168/6 on the board. In response, the pair of Buttler and Alex Hales tore up the Indian bowling attack when the pair reached 10 sixes and 13 boundaries together, turning the chase into a mockery. Also read | ‘Ghar ka ek buzurg hona chahiye. Agar 7 hunge…’: Jadeja’s explosive comment about Rohit’s captaincy after T20WC exit The defeat once again exposed India’s poor running in the ICC events and both captain and coach Rahul Dravid were asked to share their views on it. Rohit, who was a little emotional shortly after the defeat, had a clear answer during the post-match presentation ceremony: You can’t teach anyone to handle pressure. Meanwhile, Dravid was asked to share his thoughts on BCCI not allowing their players to play in foreign competitions, which would help them get used to the playing conditions around the world. The coach did say that players miss such opportunities, but was quick to emphasize the impact this could have on the red ball format. Meanwhile, the ODI World Cup, to be played in India next year, will mark ten years since the Men In Blue finished on the podium at a major ICC event. Shahid Afridi was also asked to give his opinion on both topics, and the former Pakistani all-rounder pointed the finger at India’s leadership qualities. Also read | If you play x factor: Chopra regrets using Rishabh Pant, points ‘7 overs of spin conceded only 41 runs Afridi during an interaction on Pakistan’s Same TV commented: “These things will now be noticed, if you win these things will be swept under the rug. Today India lost and everyone thinks about the loss. But if we look closely, the Indian team needs a leader after Ganguly and Dhoni. Someone, who leads the team from the front. After Dhoni, they tried Virat, but they didn’t get excellent results. At the moment, Rohit is the captain and we still don’t see any commendable performance. The role of a leader is extremely important, their performance is very crucial. IPL is played for more than two months, many players are given the opportunity and despite that if India fails to build a team then in my opinion they have a lot of work to do. The board needs to think, where are we making mistakes, because they have invested a lot of money in cricket and a lot of players have come up as well. If you don’t go out and win big tournaments, that’s a sign of concern.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/bcci-needs-to-think-afridi-slams-rohit-s-captaincy-over-india-s-icc-trophy-drought-101668086020762.html

