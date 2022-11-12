Lakeland Tennis Star Signs Featuring the State of Mississippi





By Matt Wright Roberto Guimaraes took my call on a Friday afternoon and politely explained his past and how that led to me signing a scholarship to play tennis at Mississippi State University. After 5 minutes I could see that the young tennis star would be successful on the court, but just as successful off the court. Mr. Guimaraes, who has lived in Lakeland with his family since 2014, is a senior at Memphis University School, but his path to becoming a collegiate athlete is a bit unusual. My parents are immigrants,” he told me. “They met while studying English at the University of Memphis, he said. His father is from Mexico and his mother is from Brazil, but the love for tennis came naturally. My believer was a state tennis champion in Mexico and he started teaching me very early, he said. In fact, he and I often train together on the Lakeland tennis courts. Roberto’s list of on-field achievements is quite impressive and that’s what made the state of Mississippi so difficult to recruit Roberto. Roberto has won the USTA Junior State and Southern Championships in the under-16 division and recently made it to the back-to-back finals of the winter and summer Southern championships in the under-18 division. He also won multiple USTA tournaments and qualified and competed in exclusive national tournaments such as the prestigious Orange Bowl and Kalamazoo tournaments. He also competed in and represented the state of Tennessee in team events such as the Ozaki Cup. Most impressive of all, Roberto is #1 in the USTA Jr. rankings for Tennessee across multiple age categories. He also currently ranks number one in Tennessee as well as number 30 in the Southeast and number 40 in the nation for his age. Considered a five-star national recruit, Mr. Guimaraes was also heavily recruited by the University of Memphis and Liberty University. But he said the opportunity to play SEC tennis at a top program with a high-performance culture was just too hard to pass up. They have such great facilities and a lot of resources, he said. The coaches are great and the guys (players) are a good match. They work hard and expect a lot from each other, but also have fun. When Roberto finishes his senior year at MUS next spring, he will move to Starkville with the expectation of contributing immediately. Yes sir, that was another reason for my decision to choose State. It looks like as a freshman I will be playing both singles and doubles. It will be hard work, but I’m excited. According to a Mississippi state press release, head tennis coach Matt Roberts said Roberto is motivated, likes adversity and likes a challenge. He will thrive in our culture.

