Eerie Similarities Between the 1992 and 2022 World Cups for Pakistan | Cricket News

And so there were two.

Crickets T20 World Cup, which started almost a month ago, is all set for its grand final: England vs Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia on Sunday.

But wait, have we seen this one before? For those old enough to remember, yes, in the same location, 30 years ago.

When Pakistan lost the first two games of the Super 12 stage, it was all but out of the tournament. Apart from winning the remaining matches, Pakistan would need divine help as well as one of the lower ranked teams to beat the powerhouses India or South Africa.

Netherlands duly required.

Pakistan then beat Bangladesh and is now one win away from the trophy.

This is why the tournament calls dj vu:

It started with the loss of Australia

Australia, co-host of the 1992 tournament, started as defending champions. They won the 1987 edition and started the 1992 tournament as one of the favourites, but lost the opening match against New Zealand and failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

Fast-forward 30 years, Australia launched the defense of their T20 crown with a loss to New Zealand.

England beat South Asian opponents

England started their 1992 campaign with a win over Asian side India in Perth. This time England faced Afghanistan in the same city and with the same result.

Bad start and loss of Pakistan against India

Pakistan, on the other hand, were perpetual slow starters. They started the 1992 campaign with a 10 wicket loss to the West Indies, then faced India a few days later and lost by 43 runs.

This time, Pakistan again lost to India, a final defeat in their opening match.

Saved by rain

In 1992, Pakistan played their third game of the tournament, against England, and appeared to suffer defeat when rain came to their rescue and the game ended, with both teams getting a point each. That one point pushed Pakistan past Australia in the table and sent them to the semi-finals.

While the rain didn’t affect any of Pakistan’s peers, it did play a role in Pakistan’s final position on the list. South Africa faced Zimbabwe in a rain-stricken match and marched to a big win as the skies opened up and the match was cancelled. A win would have given South Africa two points and put it on par with Pakistan.

Three at a trot

After three losses, a win and a point from a rain-stricken game, the Pakistanis who ran into the round-robin stage of the 1992 tournament finished with three straight wins.

In 2022, after losing the first two matches, Pakistan hit reset and won the last three matches to get six points.

Miracle of the last day

Pakistan entered the final day of the Super 12 knowing that even a win would not be enough to secure a spot in the semi-finals. They beat New Zealand to do their part, then waited for Australia to do the rest against the West Indies, who had a chance to go on with a win. But West Indies lost and Pakistan finished last in the semifinals.

This year Pakistan had to beat Bangladesh, but to qualify, the Netherlands needed to beat South Africa (not possible, right?) or Zimbabwe to stun India (again, whaaat?). The Netherlands did just that, causing one of the most stunning setbacks in World Cup history by beating South Africa.

Semi-final win over New Zealand

It was the first time this happened, but each time had the same result: Pakistan always beats New Zealand in a Cricket World Cup semi-final. The trend started in Auckland, New Zealand, in 1992 when Pakistan won by four wickets to enter its first World Cup final.

The last meeting in the semi-final between the two sides produced the same result: a victory for Pakistan by seven wickets.

In the other three cases, Pakistan defeated New Zealand in the semifinals of the 1999 World Cup, the 2007 World T20 Championship and the 2009 T20 World Championship.

Well-known finalists

Finally, as was the case in 1992, Pakistan and England will face each other in a World Cup final in the MCG, but this time both teams have already won the title once and will try to add a second.

Bonus (and you’ll love this)

Pakistan’s late wave was aided by a young offensive batter born in March (1992: Inzamam-ul-Haq, 2022: Mohammad Haris).

Pakistan’s leading wicket takers up to the final were a left arm pacer and leg spinner (1992: Wasim Akram and Mushtaq Ahmed, 2022: Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan).

England’s leading wicket taker was an all-rounder (1992: Ian Botham, 2022: Sam Curran).