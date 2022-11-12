NHL Announces Hockey World Cup Won’t Be Played in 2024; Aiming for 2025 | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors





Bruce Bennett/Getty Images The NHL and NHL Players’ Association announced on Friday that the next Hockey World Cup will not take place in February 2024 as originally planned. In a statement, the NHL and NHLPA said “the current environment is not feasible” to hold the tournament next year, but they hope it can return in February 2025: The inaugural World Cup of Hockey was played in 1996 and the next installment did not take place until 2004 during the NHL lockout. The concept was revived in 2016 and was set to be played again four years later in 2020, but the expiration of the NHL collective bargaining agreement caused it to be cancelled. The Canada Cup, the predecessor to the World Cup of Hockey, was contested five times from 1976 to 1991, each time featuring six of the best hockey nations in the world. Canada won four times, while the Soviet Union took home the Canada Cup in 1981. When the World Cup of Hockey debuted with much fanfare in 1996, it was largely due to the expectation of a final between Canada and the United States. In a three-game series, played in Philadelphia and Montreal, Team USA had the upper hand. Canada defeated Finland in the final at the next World Cup of Hockey in 2004, and the concept was shelved for the next 12 years. With the return of the World Cup of Hockey in 2016, some changes were made to the format. There were still eight teams like the 1996 and 2004 editions, but two of them were unique mashups. In addition to Canada, the United States, Russia, Sweden, Finland and the Czech Republic, there was a Team Europe with European players from countries other than those already involved and a Team North America with Canadian and American players aged 23 or under. Canada defeated Europe in the best-of-three final, and Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby was named MVP after scoring a tournament-high 10 points. In recent years, the world’s best players have not had many opportunities to compete on the international stage. NHL players were not allowed to compete in the 2018 or 2022 Winter Olympics, leaving only the IIHF World Championship, which often doesn’t attract the best of the best. A 2025 World Hockey Championship is the next big opportunity for top NHL stars to compete internationally, followed by a possible return of NHL players to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10055425-nhl-announces-world-cup-of-hockey-wont-be-played-in-2024-aiming-for-2025 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos