LIVE Updates T20 World Cup Final 2022 | PAK Vs ENG Cricket Live Score: Shaheen Afridi v Jos Buttler, main players for both sides in big showdown | Cricket News

PAK vs ENG Final Cricket Live Score: Babar Azam’s Pakistan and Jos Buttler’s England will face each other in the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup at the iconic MCG stadium on Sunday (November 13). The match is expected to be a nerve-wracking match as these two sides raised their game midway through the tournament and appeared to have found the best playing XI. Almost all of their players are at their best. Both Pakistan and England had a rough start to the tournament. Pakistan in fact lost both their first two matches against India and Zimbabwe respectively.

They were on the brink of an early knockout, but they were greatly helped by other results that were in their favor. Like when the Netherlands defeated South Africa, their chances for the semi-finals came alive and Pakistan seized the opportunity with both hands. After those two early hits, they got their campaign back on track and never looked back.

England also lost to Ireland after winning their first game against Afghanistan in a game marred by the rain. After that, their match against Australia was washed out. From then on, every match they played was a virtual knockout and that pushed the England team to do well. They then beat New Zealand and Sri Lanka to ensure they made it to the semi-finals where they absolutely thrashed the Indian cricket team and inflicted a 10 wicket loss to set up a ravishing encounter against Pakistan in the grand final.

The only concern for both the teams and the various stakeholders in the game is the weather and how it will play out on Sunday as Melbourne is expected to get rain on match day. There is a spare day for the game, but that’s only if the final can’t even bowl 10 overs per innings.

