Pensacola Catholic Star Justin Lyons Ink LOI with Florida State

How did Justin Lyons, the area’s top tennis player, celebrate the Florida State University signing on Thursday?

By going to Disney World of course.

The five-star Crusaders senior and his family quickly headed to the Magic Kingdom after agreeing to join FSU and the Seminole tennis team when his stellar preparatory career is over.

It feels really great, and very exciting at the same time, Lyons said. I’m also a little relieved. It’s kind of on to the next chapter of my life. It’s super exciting right now and I’m really happy that I made this decision and chose the state of Florida.

There was only one stipulation from his parents for the fun trip: Justin had to leave the rackets at home.

He asked: am I going to bring two tennis rackets? And we were like, no, you’re not,” Justin’s mom, Jennifer Lyons, said, standing next to husband Tommy Lyons. “No tennis, he wanted to take his rackets to Disney. Were not doing that.

It was a well-deserved break from the tennis courts, but not before Justin squeezed a set before the long six-hour drive.

Thursday’s memorable day for Justin’s family, teammates and friends was a culmination of many years of daily hitting and his determination to compete at the highest level, combined with the support of a tennis community committed to helping him succeed.

But the path along the journey was not always the smoothest. The family had to be all-inclusive.

Today is quite special for us. It was a struggle to find people for him to play with. To make it where he didn’t have to leave Pensacola to reach this level was a huge family sacrifice, said an emotional Jennifer. “His younger brother (Connor) and us, traveling all over the country wherever he had to go, we would all do it. It was the constant driving and the struggle with school; making sure he caught up, had good grades , stayed in school. He was not the typical high level tennis player who goes completely virtual. It was very important to him and us that he would have his friends and real life.

Tommy echoed his wife’s feelings and said he wouldn’t trade the travel adventures and fun on the road for anything in the world.

Tennis is a tough sport, especially here in the Panhandle, he said. South Florida was our second home, we drove there all the time. We should have bought a house there, like so many hotels we’ve stayed at over the years. We were going to miss him terribly, but were excited about this next step.

Lyons repeated himself as PNJ’s Player of the Year, undoubtedly confirming his position as the best in the area last spring.

As a junior, he ripped through singles competition with a 22-1 record and suffered his only loss at the FHSSA state tournament. He also teamed up with Patrick Ling, who now plays collegiate for Holy Cross, to 19-3 in doubles.

Unscathed during the regular season, Lyons continued his dominance by winning the District 1-1A and Region 1A Championships.

During the summer, he played in the Pro Tennis Tour with lower professional and university level players. Lyons nearly qualified for the Atlanta Open, an ATP event.

Ultimately, five colleges topped Justin’s list: Florida State, Southern Methodist University, William & Mary, Michigan State, and Florida.

In the end, given the proximity to home, the decision was not too difficult as he will be proud to put on the garnet and gold.

Florida State has been there for me from the beginning, said Justin, who wants to study business administration and then probably go to law school. And the convenience that it was so easy to travel back and forth certainly played a part. Because the education was very good and it was so close to home, the state of Florida was definitely a tough decision to pass up.

Justins is a very loyal guy and Florida State has been with him for 15 months. They call him monthly, Jennifer added, who also acknowledged that her son is not a fan of cold weather. They believed in him from the beginning. They saw his style of play and his character and they loved talking to him. They felt he had many qualities they could build on.

Catholics’ athletic director Richard LaBounty kicked off Thursday’s signing ceremony by sharing praise for the great crusader for a full campus media center.

Justin is one of the best who has come through this, and I’ve seen a lot of great ones come through, said LaBounty.

Then Crusaders head coach Geoff Watts spoke with pure emotion about the team-first, completely selfless attitude of his pupils on and off the field.

Thank you for all you’ve done, thank you for letting me write your name on our lineup card,” he said. “I know you’re going to do great things. Those are my favorite four years in athletics.

Justin thanked his family for their support and sacrifices, as well as his friends and coach Watts, fellow Crusader teammates and the FSU coaches. Also in attendance were local pro instructors Brock Sakey, Patrick Bateman and Pedro Roese, each of whom helped improve Lyons’ skills and played a special role in his love of tennis.

First of all, he’s just an incredible, incredible person. His parents have obviously done a fantastic job raising a fine young man,” said Sakey, director of tennis at Roger Scott Tennis Center in Pensacola. “Justin the tennis player, I think he’s going to do great things in college. Growing up in Pensacola isn’t the easiest place to play tennis because all the tournaments are so far away, but he’s managed to make it work. He certainly did the job and the skys the limit for him.

Mac Knefely is a freelance contributor for the Pensacola News Journal.