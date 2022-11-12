Michigan State Hockey Disrupts No. 10 Ohio State: Analysis and Response

Lansing State Journal sports reporter Nathaniel Bott hands out Michigan State hockey’s 4-2 win over No. 10 ranked Ohio State on Thursday night.

What happened

MSU welcomed OSU at Munn Ice Arena on Thursday night, a top 10 ranked Buckeyes squad, fresh from a week see you later, as MSU looked to continue the momentum after sweeping Wisconsin last weekend.

As the game stalled 2-2 in the third period, the Spartans got the crucial goal when freshman forward Daniel Russell dug a puck from some tangled skates into the high slot and fired a wrist shot over the right shoulder of OSU goalkeeper Jakub Dobes with 3: 36 to play.

Graduate transfer Justin Jallen scored his first goal in an MSU uniform with 56 ticks left, putting a shot home into an empty net and sealing a 4-2 win.

OSU started scoring in the first period on the power play, with defender Tyler Duke’s point shot buzzing through the bodies in front of MSU goalkeeper Dylan St. Cyr and into the back of the net.

MSU reacted to its first power play opportunity before the first break. After a faceoff win, freshman defenseman Matt Basgall took advantage of an OSU defender who lost his stick, skated in from the point and fired a shot past Dobes from the right post and into the net.

MSU jumped ahead in the second period as Russell and senior striker Jagger Joshua burst into the strike zone. Joshua fed chasing linemate Karsen Dorwart, but the pass was just behind him. Dorwart gathered, turned and put a shot into the net that surprised Dobes, who couldn’t bend his blocker in time and Dorwart’s shot was in the net.

OSU took four penalties in the second period, but immediately after one of the Buckeyes’ kills, striker Jake Wise left the penalty area and found himself firing the puck in a breakaway. He covered St. Cyr and backhanded his shot to make it 2-2.

St. Cyr finished with 32 saves, none bigger than his dive stop from behind the net with 1:30 left to hold MSU 3-2 ahead.

Dobes, who made a handful of phenomenal stops in the third period as MSU turned up the pressure, had 24 saves. Russell finished with a goal and two assists, giving him a team-leading 14 points on the year.

What it means

It’s a big win for the Spartans, who now have two wins this season over ranked teams after splitting with Umass-Lowell in October. Regardless of Friday’s outcome, this result will be important for the Pairwise rankings and MSU will be noticed by poll voters. MSU will likely be in or just outside the top 20 next week.

This OSU team was impressive, most notably in scoring six goals in a win over #1 ranked Minnesota two weeks ago. It is the best team MSU has played to date, and the Spartans have shown that they can not only be competitive but also take control of points and finish games strongly against a quality enemy.

MSU again dominated for a long time in the third period in tribute to the off-season conditioning the players bought and the staff implemented. Without a few stone-cold saves from Dobes, arguably the best goalkeeper in the Big Ten, MSU could have retired sooner.

Russell, who also scored a late winning goal on the road against Bowling Green, will be one of the guys MSU can rely on in tight games. His line with Joshua and Dorwart continues to produce and impress at a level that MSU needs to get through the Big Ten rut.

It is still very early to say what the ceiling of this team will be, but with every performance the Spartans give every reason to get the fans excited.

What they said

MSU coach Adam Nightingale, about the game in general: “It’s a really good win for our team, and I think Ohio State is the best team we’ve played against so far. They were really good in the first period and we were trying to find our feet. We got better as the game went on and I really liked our attitude. I think that’s important when you play a good team, they’re going to push too, but we didn’t panic and our guys got the job done.”

Nightingale, on the continued solid play of the Russell-Dorwart-Joshua line: “They’re hungry every game, and sometimes when you’re successful, people don’t handle it the right way and think they’ve gained weight. They’re getting hungrier every time they’re successful, and we need them to be great.” stay and keep improving.”

Russell, on his game winner at Munn: “It was great to do it at home, and we had a point shot that came back in the middle and it was sort of a scrum and I pulled it out of somebody’s skates and just shot it and it went in. It helps to have good linemates and we have good chemistry, so it helps a ton.”

St. Cyr, on being competitive in the Big Ten this year: “I think people can apologize that we got lucky with a few games here, but I think we’re starting to prove that we’re a real contender in this league. I think if we can keep playing our game, and we know that we are going to grow, we will earn the respect of everyone else in the league.”

What’s next

MSU will carry an unbeaten run of four games into Friday night’s second game against the Buckeyes. The puck falls at 7pm

Contact Nathaniel Bott at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @Nathaniel_Bott