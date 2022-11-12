20-20 World Cup 2022: After backlash from cricket fans, KL Rahul is now trolled by Myntra on Twitter





Senior Indian batter and vice-captain KL Rahul has been criticized by Indian cricket fans after his horrific run in the 20-20 World Cup 2022. The men in blue in particular have been eliminated from the eighth edition of the 20-20 World Cup with a painful defeat in the second semi-final against England. Fans are in apprehension over the 30-year-old for once again failing to perform for his team when he was most needed. The Karnataka batter was able to score only 5 runs off only 5 balls and fell prey to senior England pacer Chris Woakes only in the second over of the Indian innings. Meanwhile, Myntra, the giant of the online shopping industry, has also come up with a recent tweet to investigate the Indian opener for failing to deliver for his team at the highest level of the game. Here’s how Mytnra trolled KL Rahul: KL Rahul’s favorite t-shirt: pic.twitter.com/fyid7aAojJ — Myntra (@myntra) Nov 10, 2022 Speaking of KL Rahul’s statistics, he could only score 128 runs in six innings during the eighth edition of the 20-20 World Cup. The Lucknow skipper registered a below average of 21.88 runs per game to his name. Now Rohit Sharma’s deputy will be in action during the Test and ODI series against Bangladesh. To that end, Team India led by Hardik Pandya will face Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the three-match T20I series in the backyard of the Kiwis. Speaking of the 20-20 World Cup 2022, the two finalists of the eighth edition, England and Pakistan, will close their horns in the title battle of this 2020 World Cup. Before England won massively against India, it was Babar Azam-led Pakistan that took the lead. final, building on their win against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the tournament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sky247.net/cricket/20-20-world-cup-2022-following-backlash-from-cricket-fans-kl-rahul-now-gets-trolled-by-myntra-on-twitter/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos