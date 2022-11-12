Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2022: Great Britain vs Australia Preview





Great Britain has advanced to the first semi-final of the Billie Jean King Cup in 41 years. As the British prepare to take on Australia for a place in the final, here’s everything you need to know.

When is Great Britain vs Australia? Great Britain will face Australia in the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on Saturday, November 12 at 10:00 AM. How to watch Great Britain vs Australia Live coverage of Britain’s semi-final against Australia will be broadcast live on BBC Two and available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sports website. Full coverage of the entire match will be available on BT sports. The teams head to head Great Britain and Australia have a long history in the competition, but have not faced each other in 41 years – the last time the British reached the semi-finals. At that day Sue Barker and Virginia Wade fought back from one game down to beat the Australians, reaching only the fourth final in their history. However, Australia currently leads the head-to-head seven to three that are in their 11 . comee meeting. Example Britain’s fairytale victory over Spain to reach the semi-finals will have left the team with a lot of confidence as they reach the final four for the first time since 1981. The British had to win all three rubbers to progress and did just that, with Heather Watson, Harriet Dart, Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls all putting in stunning performances in two-set wins. However, Australia will present an entirely new challenge for the British – currently at the top of the Billie Jean King Cup rankings and also the semi-finals in 2021. Top player Ajla Tomljanovic is so far unbeaten in Glasgow with victories over Anna Schmiedlova and Elise Mertens, after a season in which she reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon and the US Open. It’s likely that Dart – who beat the world’s number 13 Paula Badosa on Thursday night – will line up to take on Tomljanovic for the third time in her career, with the Australian winning both previous encounters in battles of three sets. While captain Anne Keothavong has to decide between Watson and Katie Boulter for the second singles player, Australia has remained with a consistent team so far, with Storm Sanders taking the mantle in singles without losing a set. The ace on their team, Sanders, was a dominant force for the Aussies in both singles and doubles, entering the tournament as the world No. 10 in the WTA doubles rankings. She recently won her first WTA 1000 doubles match in Guadalajara with Brazilian Luisa Stefani. It is likely that Sanders will play in two rubbers, which could prove costly when it comes to deciding in doubles against the in-form British duo Barnett and Nicholls. The pair have gone unbeaten in their first two doubles matches and won big rubbers to keep the British in the league.

