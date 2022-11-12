Field hockey progresses with 5-1 win over Delaware





CHAPEL HILL, NC After falling behind early, North Carolina’s top-ranked hockey team roared back for a 5-1 win over Delaware in NCAA Tournament action on Friday afternoon. Karen Shelton Stadium. With the first-round win, the Tar Heels (18-0) advance to the second round on Sunday at noon on their home turf. They take on Saint Joseph’s, a 3-1 Wake Forest winner in Friday’s second game at Shelton Stadium. “I am so proud of our team and would like to congratulate Delaware on an excellent season,” said UNC coach Karen Shelton said. “They started warm and we only fell behind for the second time this year, but I thought our Heels reacted so well to a goal.” The Blue Hens scored on a penalty corner just eight seconds into the action to take a 1-0 lead. Carolina, who trailed in just one other game this season, was just under six minutes behind the sophomore Kennedy Cliggett scored the match at 1-1. after senior Erin Matson forced a turnover, she passed the ball to Cliggett, who drove the baseline and sent a ball through the cage and just inside the post for the score. in the 11e minute into the game, Cliggett struck again to put UNC on its feet for good with the first multi-goal game of her career. On UNC’s seventh penalty corner of the quarter, Matson turned left to Sietske Brüning, who sent a shot toward the cage. Cliggett did the deflection and in for a 2-1 lead. Carolina scored three more in the second quarter. Just past the 19th minute, Matson grabbed a rebound from Delaware goalkeeper, Lizzie Gaebel, and tapped it to freshman Ryleigh Heck who fired a shot behind Gaebel and into the empty cage. UNC scored again in the 23rd minute. Junior Kiersten Thomassey sent a perfect pass into the circle and found freshman Ashley Sessa between a defender and goalkeeper for a quick shot and a 4-1 lead. A minute later Carolina got another one, this one from the sophomore Lisa Slinkert . Heck sent the ball into the circle from the right side and Sessa got a stick on it. It bounced off a Delaware defender and onto Slinkert, who spun and threw the ball into the cage for her seventh goal of the year. UNC finished with 28 shots, the highest of which was on the season, 21 of which came in the first half. Gaebel made a career-high 15 saves. “We’ve been able to sort of figure them out,” said Shelton, whose team scored all five goals in just over 17 minutes. “I loved that we shot on goal. One thing that coaches are concerned about is that they run into a hot goalkeeper. I thought their goalkeeper was playing so well, but we were talking about going around, getting deflections or getting the keeper and we did and were able to crack it open a little bit.” After a disappointing first-round exit last season, the Tar Heels will play for their 26 . on Sundaye journey to the NCAA semifinals. UNC and Saint Joseph’s met in Chapel Hill on October 23, in Carolina’s final home game of the regular season, with the Tar Heels winning 6-0. “When you get to the last eight, everyone is good,” Shelton said. “We have to have our A-game.” No. 1 UNC 5, Delaware 1

To score: UD Julia Duffhuis (Ashlyn Carr, Berber Bakermans), 00:12; UNC Kennedy Cliggett , 6:21; UNC Cliggett (Sietske Bruning), 10:51; UNC Ryleigh Heck ( Erin Matson ), 19:01; UNC Ashley Sessa ( Kiersten Thomassey ), 22:36; UNC Lisa Slinkert 23:35

shots: UNC 28 (12/9/6/1), UD 6 (2/1/0/3)

Penalty Angles: UNC 13 (7/1/4/1), UD 2 (2/0/0/0)

Goalkeeper saves: UNC 1 ( Kylie Walbert 30:00, 1 goal allowed, 0 saves; Abigail Taylor 30:00, 0 goals allowed, 1 save), UD 15 (Lizzie Gaebel, 60:00, 5 goals allowed, 15 saves)

Defensive saves: UNC 1 ( Kelly Smith )

Facts: UNC 18-0, Delaware 10-12

