Everything you need to know about the T20 World Cup final | Cricket News





When, where, who and the money the winner will get here is what you need to know about the Pakistan vs England decider.

A new champion in T20 cricket will be crowned on Sunday, as the final of the ICC T20 World Cup sees England and Pakistan close the horns at one of the cricket’s biggest venues. Here’s what you need to know about the final: When and where is the final? The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the largest stadium in Australia with a capacity of 100,000 spectators, will host the final on Sunday 13 November. What time is the final? The match will start at 7:00 PM (08:00 GMT and 13:00 PST). Who’s playing? Pakistan and England. How did they get to the final? Well, that’s the question most fans have been asking about Pakistan! After losing their first two games on the final balls to India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan adjusted their line-up, upped the ante and found themselves winning the last three games. The Netherlands then helped their cause by beating South Africa and pushing Pakistan into second place in the group. They then defeated their favorite opponent from the World Cup semi-finals, New Zealand, to reach the final. England started as one of the favourites, opening their campaign with an easy win over Afghanistan. They faced Ireland and the rain in their second game, which they eventually lost on a rain-adjusted goal just as they were trying to take control. Their next game against Australia was canceled after heavy rain. The 2010 champions went on to overcome the stutter and two wins out of two against New Zealand and Sri Lanka took them to the semi-finals. A semi-final against India could have been tricky, but they barely broke a sweat and chased the goal without losing a single wicket. How many T20 World Cups have they won? Each one. Pakistan in 2009, England in 2010. Who are the favourites? The T20 team standings separate both teams by just one place (England second, Pakistan third). Both teams recently played a hard-fought seven-game T20 series, which England won 4-3. England’s batting dominance and superior fielding will make them light favorites against a bowler-heavy Pakistani side. What is the head-to-head record? England have a clear advantage in the overall head-to-head record as they have won 18 of their 28 matches. Pakistan has won nine, one ended unsuccessfully. The last five matches have seen England’s three wins against Pakistan’s two. What is the predicted playing XI? England: Jos Buttler (c), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid. Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Muhammad Rizwan (WK), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi. How much money will the winner get? $1.6 million What about the losing finalists? $800,000 What if it rains on Sunday? There’s a whole load of tournament rules, but if they can’t have a 10-over match, it’ll be moved to Monday. Who are the players to watch? England’s opening pair Buttler and Hales shot through the chase against India and will be key against arguably the best bowling unit of the tournament. Left arm fast bowler Afridi made his way back to the Pakistani side from injury. He seems to have found his rhythm and had quickly moved up as the joint top wicket-taker for Pakistan, along with Shadab.

