Somers beats Rye to repeat as Section 1 champion

MAHOPAC – Luke Savino had more at stake than just a Section 1 title when Somers met Rye again on Friday afternoon. The senior, a star running back and Division I kicking recruit, had $10 on the line, making a friendly bet with a coach who thought he couldn’t split the uprights on kick-off.

“I’ve never done that, not in a game,” said Savino.

There were plenty of firsts on Friday by Savino, whose powerful kicks and slashing runs were at the forefront of a Tusker replay. He scored four touchdowns when thrashing undefeated Somers Rye 45-13 at Mahopac High School to repeat as Class A football champions.

By the time the medals were awarded, Savino had scored 33 of his team’s 45 points and was $10 richer.

“He is clearly an absolute breeding stallion,” said coach Anthony DeMatteo. “We switched him early in the season so he would be fresh to kick as he is a Division I stock frog. We wanted him to look great and we had other guys to play. Frankly we wanted him fresh for situations like today.”

Savino was the spark behind a piece where the Tuskers scored 38 straight unanswered points to take full command against an opponent they had to fend off twice last season, including in the section finals and the state half. But there was no threat of a disrupted Friday, not beyond AJ Miller’s tipped pass that landed in Rafferty McSweeney’s arms and went for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play of scrimmage.

“We played remarkably,” he said. “The first half was close, but once we started scoring touchdowns, they gave up.”

What it means

The win was the 25th consecutive victory for Somers against Section 1 opponents, a streak that has now lasted more than three years. The Tuskers, last year’s state runner-up in Class A, are now back in the state tournament. They play against an old foe, Lourdes, who defeated Cornwall 8-7 to win the Section 9 title with a last second touchdown and two point conversion on Friday morning.

Their state quarterfinals kick off is scheduled for 6 pm Friday at Middletown High School.

“It’s great that we’re going there again,” junior lineman Ryan Cole said of the state tournament. “We just have to keep it going.”

Player of the game

Luke Savino, Somers. Who else? The Division I recruit, who has offers to kick for West Virginia, New Hampshire and Marist, proved he was an all-round player, rushing 17 times for 227 yards and four scores. He finished the day 6 for 6 on extra points and kicked a touchback on every kick-off.

Not only did one sail through the uprights, another hit the bar.

“He does a lot of different things from kicking, running the ball and defending,” Cole said. “He’s everywhere. He deserves everything that happened to him.’

By the numbers

Someren (10-0) – Matt Fitzsimons threw touchdown passes to Ravi Dass Jr. and Luke Kennedy. … Cole, who had four sacks against Harrison last week, had two more against Rye.

They said it

“I feel great,” said DeMatteo, who is now 22-1 and has won two Section 1 titles in two seasons since he took over as head coach. “I couldn’t be more proud of these kids. As long as we stay healthy, I feel good about our chances against anyone in the state.”

From then on, the game was owned by Somers and in large part by Savino. He scored to equalize, then scored a 24-yard field goal to give the Tuskers a 17-7 halftime break. Savino scored again early in the third quarter and the defeat was over.

Rye (9-2) Miller finished 14 of 27 for 231 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He was fired four times. … Shep Griffiths caught four passes for 58 yards and ran for a touchdown.

Josh Thomson is the sports editor for The Journal News, Poughkeepsie Journal and Middletown Times Herald-Record. He can be reached by email [email protected], on Twitter at@lohuinsiderand on Instagram at@lohuinsider.