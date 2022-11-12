Sports
‘The Netherlands, Zimbabwe ko haraake semis aana koi badi btw nahi hai’ | Cricket
Team India suffered a heavy defeat against England on Thursday in the semi-final of the World Cup T20. Unbeaten half-century of openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales helped England clinch an emphatic 10-wicket victory, while India’s hopes of a second title in the tournament were crushed. India had put 168/6 on the board after being invited to bat and the England openers chased the goal with 24 balls left.
It was an uninspired performance from the team throughout the match, and former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar strongly criticized Rohit Sharma’s men for their outing in Adelaide. Akhtar believes Indian cricket is at its lowest and the side didn’t deserve to meet Pakistan in the final. Babar Azam’s side had beaten New Zealand in the first semi-final to claim a place in the title fight at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Also read: ‘Don’t see the point in them playing T20s for India’: former Australian captain’s blunt take on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
Indian fast bowling ke pas express fast bowlers nahi hai. Killer spinners nahi hain. Confusing selection ke saath India andar gaya, aur badi but khaayi. Terms ke fast bowlers hain India ke, jahan terms mil gayi toh khelte rahenge. Lekin very disappointing performance from India. India doesn’t deserve to meet us in MCG, or take a flight to get to Melbourne, because unki cricket exposes aaj hui hai. (India doesn’t have fast bowlers or high impact spinners. They had a confusing roster. Their pacers can perform when the conditions suit them.), Akhtar said on his official YouTube channel.
Semi-finals branch pohochna kaunsi badi bath hai? 4 achhi teams hain total, unme se bhi Netherlands ko haraana ya Zimbabwe ko haraake pohoch jaana… koi badi bath nahi hai. Indian cricket is lowest at the moment because when it comes to ICC events, India ko apni kaptaani dekhni hogi, blame management ko lena hoga, bowling department me confusing selection ke saath Shami ko uthaake le aaye. Ahhe fast bowler hain lekin banta nahi tha. (What’s so important about reaching the semi-finals? There were 4 good teams in total. You beat the Netherlands and Zimbabwe, nothing big. India needs to look at their leadership, management needs to take responsibility. It was a confusing selection) Akhtar continued.
India’s last ICC trophy came way back in 2013 led by MS Dhoni, when the side defeated England in the Champions Trophy final. Except for the 2021 T20 World Cup, where India exited a group stage, the squad suffered defeats in knockout stages in all other ICC tournaments in various formats.
