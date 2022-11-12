Canada ousted from Billie Jean King Cup in group stage by Switzerland

Team Canada, presented by Sobeys during the Billie Jean King Cup, came to an end prematurely on Friday with a group stage loss to Switzerland.

Both Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Annie Fernandez were defeated in singles, giving the Swiss a 2-0 lead in the best-of-three tie. Canada did win the dead double to get on the board, with the score ending 2-1 in Switzerland’s favor.

By beating Canada, Switzerland will finish at the top of Group A and advance to the semi-finals. Only each group winner reaches the last four. Canada is second in the group.

Andreescu got up first and had a quick start, racing through the opening set, but Golubic found a rhythm in the second and started taking the Canadian down. The Swiss played better on the big points in the last two sets and managed to take a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

30 winners were not enough for Andreescu, who also made 38 unforced errors. She will regret that she only converted four of her 10 breakpoint chances in the match. The Canadian won a total of two points more than her opponent in the defeat.

Holding the serve was a challenge for both women early in the game, with four of the first five games going to the returnee. Andreescu managed the lone hold in the early exchanges, though she still needed multiple deuces to consolidate a 3-1 lead.

Three service breaks gave the Canadian a 5-1 lead, which was more than enough cushion for Andreescu to claim the first set.

A few shots into the net cost Andreescu early in the second set as she gave up the break in her first service game. The closest she got to the break was a break point at 1-3, but she sent her return for a long time.

Golubic turned up the heat to start the deciding set, taking advantage of some mistakes on the Andreescu racket to take an early double break lead.

The Swiss led a whopping 5-1 and served for the game at 5-2, but Andreescu refused to leave and recovered one of the breaks and had 30-all when Golubic served again at 5-4. But she was unable to complete the comeback as the Swiss held on to take a 1-0 lead.

Leylah Annie Fernandez needed a win to keep Canada alive and found himself in an early hole against the world No. 12 Belinda Bencic.

The serve was not as effective as it needed to be for Fernandez, as she only won 45 percent of her first service points. Bencic was the better player in the rallies with more winners (19 to 16) and fewer unforced errors (17 to 24) than her opponent.

It was a less than ideal start for Fernandez as she was broken in the opening game of the game. Bencic came out swinging and her range was on point throughout the opening set.

As well as Fernandez defended, the Swiss seemed to have all the answers and was able to complete runs with her big at bat. Bencic broke three times when she handed Fernandez a bagel in the opening set.

Bencic looked ready to run away with the match as she broke to start the second set, but Fernandez never quietly went away and managed to break right back.

The Canadian leveled up in the second and managed to make Bencic uncomfortable by moving the Swiss around the baseline. Fernandez, however, ran into problems with service at 4-4 and missed a forehand to give up the break.

As she often does, Fernandez kept fighting and managed to break Bencic as the Swiss served for the match. But it was all for good reason as the Canadian was again broken at 5-5 and with the second question Bencic was able to close the tie for Switzerland.

A doubles win softened the blow of the day as Canada closed their 2022 final on a winning note as Fernandez and Gabriela Dabrowski teamed up for a 6-2, 6-1 win over Jil Teichman and Simona Waltert.

The Canadian pair fell to Jil Teichmann in the first set and broke her both times she stepped into life to serve. They also spread love to Waltert and broke her to finish the opening set.

A new break from Teichmanns service early in the second set put the Canadians in the driver’s seat. They would add another break before finishing the quick win.