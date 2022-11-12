Sports
Canada ousted from Billie Jean King Cup in group stage by Switzerland
Team Canada, presented by Sobeys during the Billie Jean King Cup, came to an end prematurely on Friday with a group stage loss to Switzerland.
Both Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Annie Fernandez were defeated in singles, giving the Swiss a 2-0 lead in the best-of-three tie. Canada did win the dead double to get on the board, with the score ending 2-1 in Switzerland’s favor.
By beating Canada, Switzerland will finish at the top of Group A and advance to the semi-finals. Only each group winner reaches the last four. Canada is second in the group.
Andreescu got up first and had a quick start, racing through the opening set, but Golubic found a rhythm in the second and started taking the Canadian down. The Swiss played better on the big points in the last two sets and managed to take a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory.
30 winners were not enough for Andreescu, who also made 38 unforced errors. She will regret that she only converted four of her 10 breakpoint chances in the match. The Canadian won a total of two points more than her opponent in the defeat.
Holding the serve was a challenge for both women early in the game, with four of the first five games going to the returnee. Andreescu managed the lone hold in the early exchanges, though she still needed multiple deuces to consolidate a 3-1 lead.
Three service breaks gave the Canadian a 5-1 lead, which was more than enough cushion for Andreescu to claim the first set.
A few shots into the net cost Andreescu early in the second set as she gave up the break in her first service game. The closest she got to the break was a break point at 1-3, but she sent her return for a long time.
Golubic turned up the heat to start the deciding set, taking advantage of some mistakes on the Andreescu racket to take an early double break lead.
The Swiss led a whopping 5-1 and served for the game at 5-2, but Andreescu refused to leave and recovered one of the breaks and had 30-all when Golubic served again at 5-4. But she was unable to complete the comeback as the Swiss held on to take a 1-0 lead.
Leylah Annie Fernandez needed a win to keep Canada alive and found himself in an early hole against the world No. 12 Belinda Bencic.
The serve was not as effective as it needed to be for Fernandez, as she only won 45 percent of her first service points. Bencic was the better player in the rallies with more winners (19 to 16) and fewer unforced errors (17 to 24) than her opponent.
It was a less than ideal start for Fernandez as she was broken in the opening game of the game. Bencic came out swinging and her range was on point throughout the opening set.
As well as Fernandez defended, the Swiss seemed to have all the answers and was able to complete runs with her big at bat. Bencic broke three times when she handed Fernandez a bagel in the opening set.
Bencic looked ready to run away with the match as she broke to start the second set, but Fernandez never quietly went away and managed to break right back.
The Canadian leveled up in the second and managed to make Bencic uncomfortable by moving the Swiss around the baseline. Fernandez, however, ran into problems with service at 4-4 and missed a forehand to give up the break.
As she often does, Fernandez kept fighting and managed to break Bencic as the Swiss served for the match. But it was all for good reason as the Canadian was again broken at 5-5 and with the second question Bencic was able to close the tie for Switzerland.
A doubles win softened the blow of the day as Canada closed their 2022 final on a winning note as Fernandez and Gabriela Dabrowski teamed up for a 6-2, 6-1 win over Jil Teichman and Simona Waltert.
The Canadian pair fell to Jil Teichmann in the first set and broke her both times she stepped into life to serve. They also spread love to Waltert and broke her to finish the opening set.
A new break from Teichmanns service early in the second set put the Canadians in the driver’s seat. They would add another break before finishing the quick win.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tenniscanada.com/news/bjkcfinals-2022-canada-switzerland/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Canada ousted from Billie Jean King Cup in group stage by Switzerland
- Shrug for Men: Best Shrugs for Men
- Donatos Pizza tests Smart Saucer Tech on big plans for restaurant automation.franchise news
- Tsunami warning raised after strong earthquake hits Tonga
- Another Bollywood couple are blessed with a baby girl
- Should I tell the bride about my concerns about her dress?
- Leveraging 3D culture technology to cost-effectively produce cell-based beef and pork fat
- Is Imran Khan the new Sherlock Holmes?
- Biden to pressure Xi Jinping on North Korea at G20 talks
- Talks between Putin and Zelensky should resume in a few days, says Turkiyes Erdogan
- Jokowi expects ASEAN-India to be the driving force in solving food and health issues
- ‘The Netherlands, Zimbabwe ko haraake semis aana koi badi btw nahi hai’ | Cricket