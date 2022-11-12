Boston College Men’s Hockey Blows Lead, Northeast Ties, Huskies Earn Hockey East Shootout Point





Boston College men’s hockey continued to struggle tonight, taking a 4-1 lead at Matthews Arena to end with an official 4-4 tie and a shootout loss that gives Northeastern an extra Hockey East point. The Huskies took an early 1-0 lead and tapped the puck into the net after a face-off just 4 minutes into the game. The Huskies dominated until BC got a power play midway through the period and great positioning by the Eagles led to a goal from Cutter Gauthier to keep the score at 1. went into the break knotted at 1am. The teams exchanged penalties and shots on target during the second period, but a 5-minute major at Northeastern turned things around in BC’s favor. Trevor Kuntar was awarded a penalty of his own half way through, but scored shortly after leaving the penalty area to put BC 2-1 at the end of the period. Cam Burke took a great shot just under 5 minutes into the third period for a great chance to score another goal for BC, and Liam Izyk pushed through with the rebound to give BC that 3-1 lead. Gauthier followed with an all-time high of goal with just under 10 minutes to go, with a deke past the defender and a rocket of a shot to put BC 4-1. The Huskies almost immediately followed Gauthier’s second goal in the game with an own goal to reduce BC’s lead to 4-2. With 2:07 left in the regular season, the Huskies scored again to make it just 4-3 Eagles. The Huskies then scored just before the regulations ended on a wide open net to send it into overtime. The overtime period still ended at 4, with Northeast largely dominating the game. That turned the game into a shootout. The Eagles missed all 3 shots and Northeastern scored on the third to take the shootout and earn the extra Hockey East point. All in all, a very disappointing result for BC – their losses to Merrimack were messier the whole time, but blowing up a three-goal lead is an extra level of concern.

