Women’s cricket in India to reach all-time high in the next 3 years: Ganguly





Women’s cricket in India is set to reach an “all-time high” in the next three years as the women’s team has performed very well in recent years, according to former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. He spoke at the summit of Indian broker CREDAI’s three-day annual conference ‘NATCON 2022’ held in Abu Dhabi on Friday. In a session led by Anuj Puri, chairman of real estate consultancy Anarock, the former Indian cricket team captain said the women’s team has performed very well in recent years. Also read the Indian women’s team playing tri-series in South Africa ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup “Women’s cricket is on the rise. Women’s cricket will go to another level in the next three years. We’ve been doing that for the past three years,” he said. Until recently, Ganguly was the former chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). “The way they played in the Commonwealth Games. I was actually surprised to see how they competed in the Commonwealth Games. They recently won the Asian Cup. They beat the England team 3-0 in England, which is never easy to to do,” he added. Ganguly said women’s cricket in India will reach an “all-time high” in the next three years. The Indian women’s cricket team triumphed in the Asian Cup in Bangladesh, beating Sri Lanka by eight wickets. The team also won the country’s first-ever silver medal in cricket at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham earlier this year. Last month, the BCCI announced equal match fees for its centrally contracted female and male players in an effort to promote gender equality in the country’s most popular sport. Under the newly introduced system, Indian female cricketers now receive Rs 15 lakh per test, Rs 6 lakh per ODI and Rs 3 lakh per T20I, the same as their male counterparts. The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) represents more than 13,000 builders in 221 city divisions in 21 states. More than 1,300 members attend the event here.

