Fargo Shanley wins 11AA football state championship as 5 first half turnover doom Bismarck Century – InForum

FARGO When the Fargo Shanley football team was promoted to the top division of high school football in North Dakota, the question was raised whether or not the deacons could compete with the state’s largest schools.

They seemed to quickly contain that debate on Friday evening. Forcing five first half turnovers against Bismarck Century, No. 3 seed Shanley rolled past the No. 8 seed Patriots 48-7 in the Class 11AA Championship game at Dakota Bowl XXX at the Fargodome.

With the win, the Deacons took their first state title since 2018, 17th overall, 10th in the modern era (1975–present), and first in the state’s top division since 1983. Shanley finished the season 10-2.

All the hard work we put in off-season, everything just came and hard work paid off, said senior quarterback Michael Rostberg, who finished the day with a total of six touchdowns. We’ve been dreaming about this moment since last year when we lost to (West Fargo) Sheyenne, and now were here and it’s amazing.

111222.s.ff.Dakota.Bowl.Shanley.Century11AA
Fargo Shanley players celebrate their win at Bismarck Century, the North Dakota 11AA Championship game in Fargodome on Friday, November 11, 2022.

David Samson/The Forum

It was Rostberg who steered the team on an 11-play, 80-yard opener and capped it off with a 4-yard TD run before junior kicker Matthew Bergs made an extra run to make it an early 7-0 game.

On Centuries’ first offensive snap, the ball on the handoff was fumbled and recovered by senior linebacker Jack Haldis at the Patriots’ 38. Shortly afterwards, Rostberg proceeded to find junior Adam Leininger in the finishing zone for a 5-yard score.

Now trailing 13-0, the Patriots needed a response, but instead handed the ball back to Shanley when senior quarterback Kyan Barth threw his first of three interceptions to Deacons junior linebacker Jordan Leininger. Moments later, Rostberg linked up with junior receiver Kaden Christmann for 28 yards and the two-point conversion made it 21-0.

The Patriots again messed with the next possession and it was recovered by Shanley senior defensive end Luke Hollcraft, although Century managed to keep the Deacons off the board after the turnover.

After the teams traded touchdowns later, Barth was again intercepted with less than two minutes to play in the first half this time by junior defensive back Sam Ovsak who took it 65 yards home for the pick six. Jordan Leininger added an interception with 50 seconds left in the first half and the score was 35-7 at halftime.

Shanley added two more touchdowns in the bottom half, with Rostberg finding Hollcraft on a 10-yard scoring pass and Ovsak on a 30-yard TD pass to pull away if there was any doubt.

111222.s.ff.Dakota.Bowl.Shanley.Century11AA
Fargo Shanley’s Samuel Ovsak turns away from Bismarck Century’s Tyler Birst at the North Dakota 11AA Championship game in Fargodome on Friday, November 11, 2022.

David Samson/The Forum

The dominant performance capped off a remarkable season for a Deacons team that seemed to be firing on all cylinders all year round.

It is clearly a very special moment, said Shanley head coach Troy Mattern. After losing to Sheyenne last year, we got back together that Monday after that loss and it was just a different atmosphere than that day. It was bizarre how much time these kids spent in the off-season in the summer and in the fall camp. They really deserved what they got and I couldn’t be more proud of them.

Mattern said scoring on the opening drive set the tone.

To be able to score that first ride was huge, said Mattern. And to get the ball back and go 14-0 it allowed our defense to pin their ears back and we did. To create five turnovers in the first half, wow and it just set the stage for the whole game.

Mattern was voted Class 11AA Coach of the Year by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association.

111222.s.ff.Dakota.Bowl.Shanley.Century11AA
Fargo Shanley quarterback Michael Rostberg crashes through Bismarck Century defenders Peyton Arndt, Ryan Brynjolfson and Blake Ersland to score during the North Dakota 11AA Championship game in Fargodome on Friday, November 11, 2022.

David Samson/The Forum

Rostberg finished 20-of-28 passing for 259 yards and four touchdowns as he rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Ovsak led Shanley receivers with 6 receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown, while senior receiver Conner Kraft added five catches for 82 yards.

Barth went 9-of-17 for Century with 89 yards and a touchdown. Senior running back Peyton Arndt led the Patriots’ ground game with 27 yards on 14 attempts. Senior receiver William Ware caught two passes for 51 yards. Junior running back Gavin Lill had the only touchdown for the Patriots on a 14-yard pass from Barth.

Century finished the season 5-7 after a year started 0-5 before winning three of its last four regular season games to peep into the playoffs as the eighth seed. The Patriots upset Sheyenne’s highest-seeded and fifth-seeded Davies to advance to the fourth Dakota Bowl in five seasons.

We knew Century was a good team and if we didn’t come and play it would go bad, Rostberg said. Our team came to play (today), we knew what kind of team they were and we came out and found a way to win.

BC 0 7 0 07
FS21 14 7 648

FS Rostberg 4 run (Berg kick)

FS A. Leininger 5 pass from Rostberg (kick failed)

FS Christmann 28 pass from Rostberg (Kraft pass from Rostberg)

FS Rostberg 4 run (Berg kick)

BC Lill 14 pass from Barth (Jangula kick)

FS Ovsak 65 yard interception return (Berg kick)

FS L. Hollcraft 11 pass from Rostberg (Berg kick)

FS Ovsak 30 pass from Rostberg (Berg kick)

111222.s.ff.Dakota.Bowl.Shanley.Century11AA
Fargo Shanley players celebrate with the students after the win over Bismarck Century in the North Dakota 11AA Championship game in Fargodome on Friday, November 11, 2022.

David Samson/The Forum

111222.s.ff.Dakota.Bowl.Shanley.Century11AA
Bismarck Century head coach Ron Wingenbach and Fargo Shanley head coach Troy Mattern shake hands after the North Dakota 11AA Championship game at the Fargodome on Friday, November 11, 2022.

David Samson/The Forum

111222.s.ff.Dakota.Bowl.Shanley.Century11AA
Fargo Shanley’s wide receiver Kaden Christmann scores against Bismarck Century during the North Dakota 11AA Championship game in Fargodome on Friday, November 11, 2022.

David Samson/The Forum

111222.s.ff.Dakota.Bowl.Shanley.Century11AA
Fargo Shanley’s William Mehus hits Bismarck Century quarterback Kyan Barth to cause a fumble during the North Dakota 11AA Championship game at the Fargodome on Friday, November 11, 2022.

David Samson/The Forum

111222.s.ff.Dakota.Bowl.Shanley.Century11AA
Fargo Shanley’s Joseph Dukart hits Bismarck Century’s Peyton Arndt during the North Dakota 11AA Championship game in Fargodome on Friday, November 11, 2022.

David Samson/The Forum

111222.s.ff.Dakota.Bowl.Shanley.Century11AA
Fargo Shanley takes the field for kick-off against Bismarck Century at the North Dakota 11AA Championship game in Fargodome on Friday, November 11, 2022.

David Samson/The Forum

111222.s.ff.Dakota.Bowl.Shanley.Century11AA
Fargo Shanley kicker Matthew Berg scores a point after attempting Bismarck Century during the North Dakota 11AA Championship game in Fargodome on Friday, November 11, 2022.

David Samson/The Forum

111222.s.ff.Dakota.Bowl.Shanley.Century11AA
Fargo Shanley quarterback Michael Rostberg reaches for football after he scored against Bismarck Century during the North Dakota 11AA Championship game in Fargodome on Friday, November 11, 2022.

David Samson/The Forum

111222.s.ff.Dakota.Bowl.Shanley.Century11AA
Damon Hospidales of Fargo Shanley and Kaden Christmann rock Bismarck Century quarterback Kyan Barth during the North Dakota 11AA Championship game in Fargodome on Friday, November 11, 2022.

David Samson/The Forum

111222.s.ff.Dakota.Bowl.Shanley.Century11AA
Fargo Shanley’s Conner Kraft wins a reception against Bismarck Century at the North Dakota 11AA Championship game in Fargodome on Friday, November 11, 2022.

David Samson/The Forum

111222.s.ff.Dakota.Bowl.Shanley.Century11AA
Fargo Shanley’s Jordan Leininger picks up a pass intended for Bismarck Century’s Ryan Brynjolfson during the North Dakota 11AA Championship game at the Fargodome on Friday, Nov. 11, 202.

David Samson/The Forum

111222.s.ff.Dakota.Bowl.Shanley.Century11AA
Fargo Shanley’s Adam Leininger fends off Bismarck Century’s Mason Riegel during the North Dakota 11AA Championship game in Fargodome on Friday, Nov. 11, 202.

David Samson/The Forum

