Northwood (Division 3), Segerstrom (Division 5) win championships – Orange County Register





CLAREMONT – Northwoods No. 3 double tandem of Kelly Zang and Zoe Guo got away with a somewhat surprising sweep in their three sets, giving a huge boost to the Timberwolves in a 12-6 win over No. 1 seed Sage Hill to win the CIF win -SS Division 3 Girls Tennis Championship Friday at The Claremont Club. The win gave the No. 2 seed Timberwolves the school’s first division title. Zang and Guo won a marathon tiebreak 14-12 in their first set against Sage Hill’s Ava Herin and Kana Byrd before beating their next two opponents. From that first win, they just blasted away and wiped out the entire doubles lineup, Northwood sophomore coach Kayla Almazan. “They needed that first win and they persevered. Northwoods doubles tandem against Kelly Au and Yu Chen won two sets after losing a tiebreak in the first set to Herin and Byrd. Competing against Sage Hill and other ranked teams in the competitive Pacific Coast League prepared the Timberwolves for their Division 3 run, Almazan said. The Timberwolves and Lightning split their two games while playing the league, and correcting mistakes from defeat was a factor in the championship game, Almazan said. We were pretty evenly matched, Almazan said. Today he did his best. Sage came out and they played well. They knew what was at stake, as did we. Today was about giving the best of yourself. In other CIF-SS girls tennis finals on Friday: SECTION 4 Kippah 12, Pacifica Christian 6: Keppel coach Michael Ten said there has been a concerted effort this season to improve the game of his doubles teams. The hard work paid off with the No. 1 seeded Aztecs winning seven of nine doubles sets in the final en route to a win over Pacific Christian. Keppel’s tandems of Valerie Dinh and Yoyo Siu and Suriyah Pierribia and Valerie Ding wiped all three sets. We’ve been working on our back end (doubles) all year and today our doubles really came through, Ten said. The doubles made all the difference. Aztec singles Vivian Dang and Dana Kunza each won two sets before being replaced by substitutes. The Tritons entered the playoffs as the No. 9 team in Division 4, beating No. 7 Upland in the second round and Providence in the quarterfinals. SECTION 5 Segerstrom 11, California 7: Heading into the playoffs, Segerstrom coach Bruce Sanborn took Kyle Wong and Lyn Hang, his second and third best players, respectively, and turned them into a doubles team. That made a huge difference, said Sanborn, whose number 3 Jaguars beat California’s number 1 to capture the Division 5 championship. That strengthened our doubles teams and gave us better matchups against these teams in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals,” said Sanborn, “and that lineup change made us a stronger team from head to toe. Californias doubles team of Iliana Miranda and Alyssa Lopez won two of the three sets.

