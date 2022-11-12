Wang Yidi wins women’s singles title at Table Tennis Championships-breakinglatest.news-Breaking Latest News





Título original: Wang Yidi won the Women’s Singles Championship at the Table Tennis Championships On the evening of the 11th, in the women’s singles final of the 2022 National Table Tennis Championships, Wang Yidi narrowly defeated national teammate Wang Manyu in 4:3 to win the women’s singles. This is also the second time Wang Yidi has won the championship after the stepdaughter’s team championship. In the women’s singles final, Wang Manyu and Wang Yidi engaged in an expert duel, with the two sides battling 3:3 in the first six rounds. In the tiebreak, Wang Yidi started 3:0, but Wang Manyu followed closely to 6:6. Then the two sides scored one after the other, but after the 8:8 draw, Wang Manyu conceded two goals in a row, and Wang Yidi got the match point and finally won 11:9 and won the championship. “We both played really well in this match. Maybe I was lucky tonight. I put in a few lucky nets at a critical moment. The overall condition is now more exciting.” Wang Yidi said in an interview after the game, hoping in the next Asian Cup games to maintain the momentum of the championship and play at your own level. In the men’s doubles final, Lin Gaoyuan/Zhou Qihao defeated Xiang Peng/Yuan Licen 4:2 to win the championship. This is Lin Gaoyuan’s second gold medal in this championship after the mixed doubles title. On the 12th, this tournament heralds the last day of play and the champions in the women’s doubles and men’s singles are decided. (Reporters Xu Penghang, Le Wenwan)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.breakinglatest.news/sports/wang-yidi-wins-womens-singles-title-at-the-table-tennis-championships/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos