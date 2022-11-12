Krauza lifts Lourdes past Cornwall for title

GOSHEN Our Lady of Lourdes football coach Sean Keenan says Matthew Krauza is the best player in Section 9.

On a rainy Friday morning, Krauza may have backed up his coaching claim.

In the final two minutes of the Class A Championship game, Krauza caught a 39-yard touchdown pass, shoved the ball over the goal line on the two-point conversion to give Lourdes an 8-7 lead and capped the matter with an interception to Cornwall to thwart one last time. He was named the offensive player of the game.

I knew whatever happened in this match, it would end in tears for me personally, said senior Krauza.

Tears of joy, in this case.

Turning point

Thirty-one seconds. That’s all the elapsed time it took Krauza to flip the title.

Trailing 7-0 with 4:04 to play, Krauza nearly completed a long halfback option to drop the pass. Forget it. Krauza rushed for two first downs and caught a 12-yard sideline pass for another.

The clock didn’t work in Lourdes’ favor. Quarterback Mike Sabini was dropped for a 7-yard loss and the clock ran under 1:50. During a post-route game dug into the sand, Keenan said, Krauza cut through the middle while Sabini was crushed in the bag. Krauza found the ball and his speed proved too much on the 39-meter sprint to the left pylon.

They couldn’t have stopped that, I mean it was just a perfect ball, Krauza said.

Keenan said second seeded Lourdes was somehow going for two points. A first attempt resulted in a pass-interference call in the end zone, which moved the Warriors to the 1-yard line. On the second try, Krauza dug into a mass of bodies and got the conversion for the 8-7 lead.

What it means

The power structure in Section 9 football has certainly changed with the addition of the private Catholic school in the town of Poughkeepsie for the 2022-2023 school year.

There’s a new big dog in town, Krauza stated, and teams are now respecting us.

In their first meeting, Cornwall staked its claim with a 28-22 win over Lourdes on 30 September. Since then, Lourdes has racked up six wins in a row.

Multi-state champion Cornwall has ruled Section 9 for quite some time, but the Dragons have dropped the last two title games, including 13-7 Minisink Valley in 2021.

It’s hard that we came up short, Breheny said. Things happen in life.

Breheny connected with Tyler Vanderpool on a 33-yard screen pass to the left to put the top-seeded Dragons at 7-0 with 3:06 left in the second quarter.

By the numbers

Our Lady of Lourdes (10-1) The Warriors came empty on their first seven possessions. Lourdes managed just 89 rushing yards, a number swept up by multiple sacks of Sabini (min-55 yards in all). Sabini completed 10 of 14 throws for 125 yards. Dylan Jorgensen made three catches for 69 yards.

Cornwall (7-3) The Dragons had 28 carries for 97 yards. Breheny had 13 throws for 67 yards and Tyler Vanderpool had 10 for 20. Breheny completed six of 10 throws for 99 yards. Cornwall’s other two setbacks came from Section: 2 Sept. against Rye and Oct. 15. against Maine Endwell.

Next one

Lourdes takes on the Section 1 champion at Middletown High School next Friday at 6 p.m.

