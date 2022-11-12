Sports
Notre Dame Hockey loses to Michigan
Ireland’s Notre Dame Fighting hockey team returned home last weekend after a tough streak on the road, but it didn’t necessarily get any easier to welcome the #3 Michigan Wolverines to South Bend. As would be expected in a rivalry match like this, the opening game was physical and many penalties were taken, including a few majors and misspellings. In the end, however, the rest of the game was uncompetitive, after Michigan withdrew and won easily 5-1.
Game overview (Notre Dame 1 – Michigan 5)
First period
Notre Dame put itself in a difficult position early on, as Nick Leivermann took a penalty just 2 minutes into the game. Michigan’s highly successful power play went to work, and they took the lead with a deflected shot for the net that hit the post and bounced off Ryan Bischel before making his way across the goal line.
However, Leivermann got redemption a few minutes later when Notre Dame got its own power play. Leivermann started the game with his own hot who was saved, but Erik Portillo couldn’t control the rebound. The Irish had several more attempts for the net, none of which they could get into, but they managed to get Portillo to his feet and send him stretched out. Chayse Primeau then grabbed the puck around the net and dropped it back to Leivermann, who was able to place the puck in the open net before Portillo could recover.
That was the only goal in the first period, but both teams exchanged big penalties towards the end of the 20 minutes to clear the way for the rest of the game.
Second period
Michigan came on the board early in the second period and scored within the first minute. From there, they didn’t look back and added three more goals in the period for a 5-1 lead. The Wolverines completely dominate the second period, passing Notre Dame 18-4 in the 20th minute and scoring all 4 goals in the period.
Third period
The third period is where it really started to heat up. No goals were scored, but the two teams combined for 13 penalty kicks, including 3 misspellings. It sets the stage for an interesting game two in the series, but Michigan has one of the best power plays in the country and Notre Dame struggles to kill on penalties, so the Irish will have to stay out of the penalty box if they have a chance to win. to win.
To score
Michigan: Mackie Samoskevich (9) on the power play at 3:02 in 1st assisted by Luke Hughes and TJ Hughes
Notre Dame: Nick Leivermann (4) on the power play at 13:06 in 1st assisted by Chayse Primeau and Trevor Janicke
Michigan: Eric Ciccolini (2) scored at 0:54 in the 2nd
Michigan: Dylan Duke (5) at 11:11 in 2nd assisted by Adam Fantilli and Jacob Truscott
Michigan: Jackson Hallum (3) at 11:32 in 2nd assisted by Keaton Pehrson
Michigan: TJ Hughes (7) on the power play at 6:01 pm in 2nd assisted by Mackie Samoskevich and Luke Hughes
Sanctions
Notre Dame: Nick Leivermann, 2 for cross check at 2:04 in the 1st
Michigan: Luca Fantilli, 2 for hold at 11:08
Notre Dame: BENCH, 2 to too many players at 3:14 pm in the 1st
Michigan: Adam Fantilli, 5 for head contact at 3:53 pm in 1st
Notre Dame: Jake Boltmann, 5 for hitting from behind at 3:53 pm in 1st
Notre Dame: Jake Boltmann, game misconduct at 3:53 pm in the 1st
Notre Dame: Jesse Lansdell, 2 for tripping at 5:25 PM in 2nd
Michigan: Dylan Duke, 2 for cutting at 11:06 in 3rd
Notre Dame: Ryan Helliwell, 2 for roughing at 11:06 in the 3rd
Michigan: Rutger McGroarty, 2 for cutting at 4:42 p.m. in 3rd
Michigan: Rutger McGroarty, 2 for cross check at 4:42 p.m. in 3rd
Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke, 2 for cutting at 4:42 in the 3rd
Michigan: Nolan Moyle, game misconduct at 6:38 pm in the 3rd
Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke, 2 for roughing at 6:38 in the 3rd
Michigan: Nolan Moyle, 2 for goalkeeper charging at 6:38 in the 3rd
Michigan: Ethan Edwards, 2 for roughing at 6:38 in the 3rd
Michigan: Mark Estapa, 2 for roughing at 7:58 in the 3rd
Notre Dame: Justin Janicke, 2 for roughing at 7:58 in the 3rd
Michigan: Mark Estapa, game misconduct at 7:58 pm in the 3rd
Notre Dame: Justin Janicke, game misbehavior at 7:58 pm in the 3rd
goalkeepers
Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel saved 39 of 44 shots in the loss
Michigan: Erik Portillo saved 23 of 24 shots for the win
Next one
The Irish and Wolverines play game two tomorrow night with some extra bad blood between each other after tonight. Notre Dame will have to be much better than they were tonight if they hope for a win.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.onefootdown.com/2022/11/11/23454422/notre-dame-fighting-irish-hockey-loses-to-michigan-wolverines
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Notre Dame Hockey loses to Michigan
- Comprehensive cooperation between ASEAN and the United Nations continues to be strengthened to overcome the multidimensional crisis with more concrete
- Alabama women’s tennis set to participate in the Tusca Bama Cup tournament
- Dress for Success is hosting a three-day “Shop for a Cause” sale
- Joint statement by the British-French Foreign Ministers: 11 November 2022
- Here’s what’s at stake in Monday’s meeting between Biden and China’s Xi Jinping
- Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis takes the spotlight
- 5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Guatemala, no damage reported
- Shahbaz Sharif stands in front of Imran Khan, know the reason behind Pakistani Prime Minister’s confidence
- Prime Minister Modi Highlights Importance of Visakhapatnam in India’s Business Sector, Here’s What He Said
- Krauza lifts Lourdes past Cornwall for title
- Uruguay announce World Cup roster in epic fashion