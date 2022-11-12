Notre Dame Hockey loses to Michigan

Ireland’s Notre Dame Fighting hockey team returned home last weekend after a tough streak on the road, but it didn’t necessarily get any easier to welcome the #3 Michigan Wolverines to South Bend. As would be expected in a rivalry match like this, the opening game was physical and many penalties were taken, including a few majors and misspellings. In the end, however, the rest of the game was uncompetitive, after Michigan withdrew and won easily 5-1.

Game overview (Notre Dame 1 – Michigan 5)

First period

Notre Dame put itself in a difficult position early on, as Nick Leivermann took a penalty just 2 minutes into the game. Michigan’s highly successful power play went to work, and they took the lead with a deflected shot for the net that hit the post and bounced off Ryan Bischel before making his way across the goal line.

However, Leivermann got redemption a few minutes later when Notre Dame got its own power play. Leivermann started the game with his own hot who was saved, but Erik Portillo couldn’t control the rebound. The Irish had several more attempts for the net, none of which they could get into, but they managed to get Portillo to his feet and send him stretched out. Chayse Primeau then grabbed the puck around the net and dropped it back to Leivermann, who was able to place the puck in the open net before Portillo could recover.

That was the only goal in the first period, but both teams exchanged big penalties towards the end of the 20 minutes to clear the way for the rest of the game.

Second period

Michigan came on the board early in the second period and scored within the first minute. From there, they didn’t look back and added three more goals in the period for a 5-1 lead. The Wolverines completely dominate the second period, passing Notre Dame 18-4 in the 20th minute and scoring all 4 goals in the period.

Third period

The third period is where it really started to heat up. No goals were scored, but the two teams combined for 13 penalty kicks, including 3 misspellings. It sets the stage for an interesting game two in the series, but Michigan has one of the best power plays in the country and Notre Dame struggles to kill on penalties, so the Irish will have to stay out of the penalty box if they have a chance to win. to win.

To score

Michigan: Mackie Samoskevich (9) on the power play at 3:02 in 1st assisted by Luke Hughes and TJ Hughes

Notre Dame: Nick Leivermann (4) on the power play at 13:06 in 1st assisted by Chayse Primeau and Trevor Janicke

Michigan: Eric Ciccolini (2) scored at 0:54 in the 2nd

Michigan: Dylan Duke (5) at 11:11 in 2nd assisted by Adam Fantilli and Jacob Truscott

Michigan: Jackson Hallum (3) at 11:32 in 2nd assisted by Keaton Pehrson

Michigan: TJ Hughes (7) on the power play at 6:01 pm in 2nd assisted by Mackie Samoskevich and Luke Hughes

Sanctions

Notre Dame: Nick Leivermann, 2 for cross check at 2:04 in the 1st

Michigan: Luca Fantilli, 2 for hold at 11:08

Notre Dame: BENCH, 2 to too many players at 3:14 pm in the 1st

Michigan: Adam Fantilli, 5 for head contact at 3:53 pm in 1st

Notre Dame: Jake Boltmann, 5 for hitting from behind at 3:53 pm in 1st

Notre Dame: Jake Boltmann, game misconduct at 3:53 pm in the 1st

Notre Dame: Jesse Lansdell, 2 for tripping at 5:25 PM in 2nd

Michigan: Dylan Duke, 2 for cutting at 11:06 in 3rd

Notre Dame: Ryan Helliwell, 2 for roughing at 11:06 in the 3rd

Michigan: Rutger McGroarty, 2 for cutting at 4:42 p.m. in 3rd

Michigan: Rutger McGroarty, 2 for cross check at 4:42 p.m. in 3rd

Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke, 2 for cutting at 4:42 in the 3rd

Michigan: Nolan Moyle, game misconduct at 6:38 pm in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Trevor Janicke, 2 for roughing at 6:38 in the 3rd

Michigan: Nolan Moyle, 2 for goalkeeper charging at 6:38 in the 3rd

Michigan: Ethan Edwards, 2 for roughing at 6:38 in the 3rd

Michigan: Mark Estapa, 2 for roughing at 7:58 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Justin Janicke, 2 for roughing at 7:58 in the 3rd

Michigan: Mark Estapa, game misconduct at 7:58 pm in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Justin Janicke, game misbehavior at 7:58 pm in the 3rd

goalkeepers

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel saved 39 of 44 shots in the loss

Michigan: Erik Portillo saved 23 of 24 shots for the win

Next one

The Irish and Wolverines play game two tomorrow night with some extra bad blood between each other after tonight. Notre Dame will have to be much better than they were tonight if they hope for a win.