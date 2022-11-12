State of the quarterback position

Notre Dame football hasn’t had consistency in the quarterback spot all year, so what do their options look like for moving forward?

Notre Dame Football: Quarterbacks on the Roster

Let’s start with the current starter at the position, Drew Pynea. While Pyne has had his obvious ups and downs as a starter, he currently stands 6-1 as starting quarterback for Notre Dame football this year. While that record doesn’t even come close to telling the story, it’s hard to ignore the results.

This season as a quarterback, Drew has thrown just under 1,300 yards while adding 14 touchdowns and 4 interceptions with a 61% completion rate. The only problem with that is how we got to the statistics. Pyne’s numbers skyrocketed in three games against arguably Notre Dame’s easiest opponents. Against Cal, UNC and BYU, Pyne threw 701 yards and 8 touchdowns while throwing only 1 interception. While he played incredibly against those teams, on other occasions there was a huge disappointment, most notably against Stanford.

While Pyne can still be a solid option for moving forward, he needs to be more consistent in throwing the ball. Speaking of constantly throwing the ball, Notre Dame’s starting quarterback to start the year, Tyler Buchner, can also improve. Buchner has something that Pyne may never have, and that is the ability to play with his legs. When you talk about a two-threat quarterback or the potential to become, you think of Tyler Buchner.

During Buchner’s career, in parts of 12 games between last year and the beginning of this year, he is 49th out of 85 for a 57.6% completion rate. He has also rushed 70 times for 398 yards, and if the offensive line clicked earlier this year, that number could be higher.

The dilemma with Notre Dame’s current options beyond freshman Steve Angeli is finding a complete skill set at the position. While Pyne has shown he can play big games with his arm and Buchner with his legs, neither has been consistent. Whether Buchner can find his rhythm in throwing the ball or Pyne develops more mobility, there must be something. If not, Notre Dame may be forced to try to flip a current recruit from the class of 2023 or find their answer in the transfer portal.