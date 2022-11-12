Hockey Drops Friday Contest To #3 Michigan – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Website





NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The 18th-ranked University of Notre Dame fell to No. 3 University of Michigan, 5-1, in their first home loss of the season on Friday night. The Irish were out early when a cross-check penalty went against the home team and the penalty kill unit went to work. Less than a minute later, Wolverine’s shot got a piece of pipe before it was routed back into the net for the 1-0 tie. Nick Leivermann found the equalizer at 13:06 of the opening period for his fourth of the season. After his first shot dropped just wide, an outstretched Chayse Primeau hit the puck around the back of the net and onto Leivermann’s stick. With an Irish skater watching from the penalty area, a pair of off-setting majors were whistled on each side and the two teams skated to the end of the first tie at 1-1. Michigan scored another quick count to open the second and the Irish trailed 2-1 just 55 seconds into period two. A pair of Wolverine goals 21 seconds apart turned it into a 4-1 game midway through the second period. A power play count at 6:01 p.m. made it 5-1 in favor of the visitors, a score that would remain through the final horn. The third period was riddled with penalties as the two teams combined were awarded 13 penalties in the final regulation period. Despite multiple power play opportunities for each side in the final 20 minutes, the scoreboard remained the same as the Irish dropped the 5-1 final. GOALS A netfront scramble in the dwindling seconds of an Irish powerplay resulted in an Irish goal as Nick Leivermann buried his shot from the top of the circle. After his first shot bounced wide, Chayse Primeau dove for the loose puck, shoved it back around the net and to Leivermann for the wide open shot. Trevor Janicke also provided an assist on the game. IMPORTANT STATISTICS The Irish blocked 19 shots in the game, led by Nick Leivermann with six blocked pucks in play. Fellow defenders Ryan Helliwell and Ben Brinkman also blocked multiple shots and jumped for four and three respectively.

Ryder Rolston and Leivermann each fired four shots at the net, a team best. Together, the Irish made 24 shots on target in the match.

Ryan Bischel made 39 saves between the pipes on Friday night. NEXT ONE

The two teams return to the ice on Saturday night for the series finale at the Compton Family Ice Arena. Puck drop is set at 6:05 p.m. with a t-shirt giveaway for the first 300 students.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://und.com/hockey-drops-friday-contest-to-3-michigan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos