Virender Sehwag lashes out at Indian cricket team, demands older players be dropped

India’s T20 World Cup semi-final defeat to England has received some harsh criticism. Despite all the discussions over the past 12 months, India’s game plan under new skipper Rohit Sharma was exactly the same, if not worse, than the one that led to their defeat at the previous T20 World Cup in the UAE in 2021. Virender Sehwag has now come up with his share of devastating attacks against Team India.

Sehwag stated that he would not like to see some players from the current Indian side compete in the 2024 T20 World Cup, echoing the sentiments of the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. Sehwag used the 2007 T20 World Cup winning Indian side as an example, which featured a large number of up-and-coming players but none of the well-known big names.

Also read: India is likely to drop prominent senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin

Sehwag stated that he would like to see changes in the team. In the T20 World Cup 2024, he does not want to see certain faces. The 2007 T20 World Cup was also affected by it, he said, recalling that veterans had been dropped all these years to play at T20 World Cups.

The veteran cricketer said he would like to see a similar team selected for the 2024 T20 World Cup to be held in the West Indies and the United States. No one would expect them to win, Viru said on Cricbuzz, but that team would be for the long haul.

Also read: Virat Kohlis’s fake pitch could have cost India the match against Bangladesh: what do the rules say?

Sehwag failed to name specific individuals to be dropped, but it was clear he was referring to the older players of the team who were on the wrong side of the 30. It would be easier said than done, he continued, as a new selection panel was expected to take over in December.

If the process starts now, a team could be assembled in two years’ time, said Sehwag, who also noted that if India goes to the next World Cup with the same team and approach, the results will be the same.