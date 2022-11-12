Fantasy Football Week 10 PPR Cheat Sheet: Player Ratings To Help You Make Your Toughest Lineup Decisions



SATISFACTION

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you can quickly get answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed reasoning, check out my starts, sit, sleepers and busts to know in each game here. What do the numbers mean?In fact, all of my analysis of the week, from data points to matchup prospects to game flow predictions, is represented by a number on a 1-10 confidence scale. The higher the number next to a player’s name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are nota projection, just a trust score to help you choose who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn’t in the list, don’t start. Use your search function to find a specific player — CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither option is available, or if you are using a mobile device, you can scroll game by game. If you’re still not sure, just message me on Twitter (@daverichard) and I’ll look into it, time permitting. Ready to get off the right way? Here’s how to approach every game for this week in PPR leagues — you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here. Marcus Mariota 6.0 PJ Walker 4.5 Cordarelle Patterson 8.0 D’Onta Foreman 7.8 Tyler Allgeier 6.1 Chuba Hubbard 6.3 Drake London 4.8 DJ Moore 7.3 Olamide Zacchaeus 4.0 Terrace Marshall Jr. 5.5 Kyle Pitts 6.7 Panthers DST 5.5 Falcons DST 6.5 Geno Smith 7.8 Tom Brady 7.3 Kenneth Walker III 9.0 Leonard Fournette 7.4 Tyler Lockett 8.4 Rachel White 5.8 DK Metcalf 8.0 Mike Evans 8.9 Noah Fant 4.6 Chris Godwin 6.8 Seahawks DST 7.0 Julius Jones 3.8 Cade Otton 6.1 Buccaneers DST 4.1 Kirk Cousins 7.2 Josh Allen 7.6 Dalvin Cook 8.7 Devin Singletary 6.5 Alexander Mattison 3.8 Nyheim Hines 4.3 Justin Jefferson 9.6 Stefan Diggs 9.0 Adam Thielen 6.4 Gabe Davis 6.2 KJ Osborn 3.7 Isaiah McKenzie 3.1 TJ Hockenson 7.5 Dawson Knox 5.5 Vikings DST 5.1 Accounts DST 6.9 Jared Goff 7.4 Justin Fields 7.9 Jamaal Williams 7.5 David Montgomery 7.3 D’Andre Swift 6.7 Khalil Herbert 6.0 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.8 Darnell Mooney 7.1 Caliph Raymond 5.3 Chase Claypool 4.4 Lions DST 4.9 Cole Kmet 5.9 Bears DST 5.3 Trevor Lawrence 6.9 Patrick Mahomes 9.6 Travis Etienne 9.4 Jerick McKinnon 5.5 Christian Kirko 8.1 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 4.8 Zay Jones 5.9 Isiah Pacheco 3.6 Marvin Jones 5.7 JuJu Smith-Schuster 8.3 Evan Engram 6.9 Mecole Hardman 6.5 Jaguars DST 3.0 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 5.0 Kadarius Toney 3.6 Travis Kelce 9.6 Chiefs DST 6.3 Jacoby Brissett 5.4 Tua Tagovailoa 8.5 Nick Chubb 9.2 Raheem Mostert 6.4 Kareem Hunt 7.0 Jeff Wilson 6.6 Amari Cooper 8.7 Tyree Hill 9.9 Donovan Peoples Jones 6.7 Jaylen Waddle 9.1 David Njoku – Trent Sherfield 3.3 Brown’s Daylight Saving Time 4.3 Mike Gesickic 6.0 Dolphins DST 5.9 Davis Mills 3.7 Daniel Jones 5.6 Dameon Pierce 9.1 Saquon Barkley 9.6 Rex Burkhead 3.4 Darius Slayton 6.15 Brandin Cooks 5.6 Wan’Dale Robinson 4.95 Phillip Dorsett 3.9 Tanner Hudson 2.9 Chris Moore 3.05 Giants DST 7.8 Texans DST 4.5 Andy Dalton 4.9 Kenny Pickett 4.0 Alvin Kamara 9.5 Najee Harris 7.1 Chris Olavez 7.6 Jaylen Warren 5.4 Tre’Quan Smith 3.5 George Pickens 6.0 Taysom Hill 5.4 Diontae Johnson 5.8 Juwan Johnson 4.5 Pat Freiermuth 7.3 Saints summer time 5.7 Steelers DST 7.1 Russell Wilson 6.7 Malik Willis 2.0 Latavius ​​Murray 5.9 Derrick Henry 9.7 Melvin Gordon 4.9 Austin Hooper 4.0 Chase Edmonds 4.6 Titan’s DST 7.2 jerry jedy 7.55 Courtland Sutton 6.3 KJ Hamler 3.4 Greg Dulcich 7.2 Broncos DST 7.5 Sam Ehlinger 2.1 Derek Carr 6.6 Jonathan Taylor 8.2 Josh Jacobs 8.8 Michael Pittman 6.6 Davante Adams 9.4 Alec Pierce 4.3 Mack Hollins 4.9 Parris Campbell 2.9 Keelan Cole 3.0 Foals DST 6.1 Foster Moreau 4.1 Raiders DST 6.7 Roof Prescott 7.7 Aaron Rodgers 6.4 Tony Pollard 7.2 Aaron Jones 8.1 Ezekiel Elliott 6.8 AJ Dillon 5.7 CeeDee Lamb 8.5 Allen Lazard 7.9 Michael Gallup 4.7 Christian Watson 4.1 Dalton Schultzo 7.0 Sammy Watkins 3.2 Cowboys DST 8.4 Robert Tonyan 5.1 Packers DST 3.6 Kyler Murray 7.0 Matthew Stafford 5.8 James Conner 6.8 Darrell Henderson Jr. 6.2 A Benjamin 3.7 Cooper coup 9.8 DeAndre Hopkins 9.3 Allen Robinson 5.1 Rondale Moore 6.9 From Jefferson 2.8 Zach Ertz 7.1 Tyler Higbee 4.8 Cardinals DST 7.9 Rams DST 7.6 Justin Herbert 7.5 Jimmy Garoppolo 7.1 Austin Thank you 9.8 Christian McCaffrey 10.0 Josh Palmer 7.95 Deebo Samuel 7.8 DeAndre Carter 5.2 Brandon Aiyuk 7.5 Michael Bandy 4.6 George Kittle 8.2 Gerard Everett 6.8 49ers DST 7.7 Chargers DST 3.4 Taylor Heinicke 6.2 Jalen hurts 8.6 Antonio Gibson 6.9 Miles Sanders 8.3 Brian Robinson Jr. 4.5 Kenneth Gainwell 4.1 Terry McLaurin 7.4 AJ Brown 9.2 Jahan Dotson 6.45 DeVonta Smith 7.0 Curtis Samuel 6.1 Dallas Goedert 7.8 Commanders DST 4.7 Eagles DST 8.2

