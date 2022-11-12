9 Field Hockey Takes First NCAA Tournament Win 3-1 Over #10 Wake Forest





Next game: in North Carolina 13-11-2022 | 12:00 o’clock Nov 13 (Sun) / 12 noon Bee North Carolina History CHAPEL HILL, NC Three unanswered goals led the ninth-ranked Saint Joseph’s hockey team to a 3-1 victory over #10 Wake Forest in the first round of the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship at Karen Shelton Stadium on Friday. The Hawks will meet #1 North Carolina in the quarterfinals on Sunday at noon. HOW IT HAPPENED The Hawks had some early possession, but it was Wake Forest (15-6) that got on the board early in the first via Sky Caron from a penalty corner. After the Demon Deacons had an excellent opportunity midway through the quarter, the Hawks took it the other way and tied the score. Hailey Bitters brought the ball past the right wing and fired a centering pass into the circle, where Celeste Smits was present for the finish. Saint Joseph’s (16-4) took the lead in the first minute of the second quarter when Lily Santi drove in a corner to Freke van Tilburg, who sent it right back for the near post finish and a 2-1 lead. Wake Forest maintained most of the possession in the second half, including a 4-0 lead in penalty corners and a 7-1 lead in shots, but Manu Ghigliotti made that one shot count when she took a pass from Katelyn Cocco and fired a missile into the bottom corner of the cage with 4:40 to play to double the lead. The Demon Deacons pulled their keeper for an extra striker, but the Hawk defense held out to take the win and knock SJU’s ticket to the quarterfinals. BEHIND THE BOX SCORE The win is Saint Joseph’s first NCAA Tournament win in program history. It is also the first NCAA Tournament win for a non-basketball team at Saint Joseph’s since 1974 (baseball). Robin Bleekemolen was excellent in the cage for the Hawks, making four saves in the bottom half and five for the day. Ellie Todd made one stop before Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons had a 13-5 lead in shots and a 7-2 lead in penalty corners. HAWK TALK “Today’s success came with a lot of hard work and dedication going back many, many years from Hawk Hockey,” said head coach Hannah Prince. “This group has blown me away with its discipline, guts and unity. To make program history with this team is an incredible feeling; I am so proud of them and my assistant coaches. We are excited to be back on the field on Sunday for the Elite Eight game against the Tar Heels. Thanks to our St. Joe’s fans, we’re not done yet!” NEXT ONE The Hawks will meet top-ranked and undefeated hosts, North Carolina, at noon on Sunday. The winner advances to the national semifinals in Storrs, Connecticut.

