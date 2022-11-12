No. 8 men’s ice hockey skates past UMass Boston, 5-2





BABSON PARK, Mass.—Junior Thomas Kramer (Bridgewater, Mass.) and freshmen Egan Schmitt (Schuylerville, NY) each scored a goal and an assist as Babson College No. 8 built a 5-0 lead en route to a 5-2 win over UMass Boston in New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) men’s ice hockey action Friday night at the Babson skating center. The Beavers won their second game in a row, improving to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the NEHC, while UMass Boston lost the second in a row, falling to 1-4 overall record and 1-2 in conference play. Senior James Perello (Revere, Mass.) and freshmen Mike Stevens (Massapequa, NY) and Ian Driscoll (Middleton, Massachusetts) scored for the Beavers, with Driscoll scoring his first collegiate goal. First year Danny Cavanagh (Warwick, RI), sophomore Wyatt George (Mount Lebanon, Pa.) and graduate student Max Torrezu (Framingham, Mass.) collected assists for Green and White and senior Nolan Hildebrand (Penticton, BC) made 27 saves in goal in the win. Freshman Mike Manzo (Troy, Michigan) scored his first collegiate goal in the third period to put the Beacons on the board and classmate Grady Friedman (Kennebunk, Maine) followed with his fourth of the season in the setback. Freshman Jazz Krivtsov (Santa Clarita, California) and senior Nick Daluisio (Aston, Pa.) provided assists for the Beacons, while senior goalkeeper Sam Best (Woburn, Massachusetts) made 21 saves on 25 shots in the first 40 minutes and graduate student Liam Murray (Ft. Lauderdale, Florida) stopped two of the three shots he encountered in the third period. The Beavers jumped up front at 13:53 of the first period when Kramer sent a centering pass from the left to Stevens in the groove, burying his second of the season in the left post. Babson doubled the lead 90 seconds later when Cavanagh found Perullo in the lock with a centering pass from the right and Perullo shot a single shot past Best for a 2-0 lead at 15:23 of the first period. Green and White extended their lead by a few markers for the second period. George skated into the right corner from the right and sent a pass to the back post where Driscoll scored his first career goal at 7.45am. Schmitt took a pass from Torrez just inside the blue line and fired a wrist shot from the left circle to make it 4-0 at 13:19 of the second. After Murray came on for the Beacons to start the third period, the first shot he saw was a clean break from Kramer and he ripped a shot through the pads to make it a 5-0 game. The Beacons came alive with a couple of goals three minutes apart in a comeback attempt. Manzo defeated Hildebrand from the front right at 5:01 to put UMB on the board, and Friedman weaved through Babson’s defensive zone before firing a shot from the right circle to make it 5-2 with 12 minutes to go. That was as close as the Beacons would come and Babson held on to the win. UMB finished with a 29-28 lead in shots after beating the hosts 13-3 in the third period. Both teams were unsuccessful with the man advantage, with the Beacons going 0-for-2 and the Beavers 0-for-1 as only three penalties were taken in the game. The Beavers will be back home on Saturday afternoon when they host Johnson & Wales in a NEHC game at 4 p.m. The Beacons will also play Saturday at 4 p.m. with a conference ramp in Southern Maine. GAME NOTES

• Babson is 49-21-6 all-time against UMass Boston in a series dating back to the 1978-79 season. The Beavers recovered after the Beacons won a few games by one goal last season.

• Green and White have been at 32-1 since the start of the 2019-20 season when they scored a minimum of four goals.

• The Beavers are 2-0 and 17-2-2 at home this season at the Babson Skating Center since the start of the 20-21 season.

